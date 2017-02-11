This week’s quotes address the cost of homes - as high as $250 million - and President Trump’s tweets, as well as the U District upzone proposal.
“The real question is whether there will be relief in the near future, and the unfortunate answer is no.”
George Moorhead,
designated broker of Bentley Properties in Bothell, on Seattle’s rising home prices.
“It didn’t make sense to me people were spending $350 million on a boat, $100 million on a plane and they’re living in $20 million and $30 million homes.”
Bruce Makowsky,
developer and owner of the Los Angeles home listed for sale at $250 million.
“Most people would say what Trump is doing is unusual. And most would say it’s problematic.”
Patrick Schoettmer, who teaches political science at Seattle University, on President Trump’s tweet blasting Nordstrom for dropping daughter Ivanka’s clothing line.
“Eclectic small businesses are the neighborhood’s heart and soul.”
Rick McLaughlin,
owner of Big Time Brewery in Seattle’s University District, on fears that a proposed upzone will drive out merchants and eateries.
