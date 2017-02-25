BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese regulator says Beijing needs to rein in risky behavior by financial industries following market turmoil in 2015 that battered investors.
Sunday’s comments by the deputy chairman of the country’s stock market agency follow complaints insurance companies and others are making risky speculative investments.
The official, Li Chao, said at a news conference regulators need to “increase the intensity of supervision” to prevent reckless behavior.
On Friday, the chairman of a Chinese life insurance company was banned from the industry for improperly raising money and making high-risk investments.
