PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Service on a regional rail line serving suburban Philadelphia has been restored an hour after Amtrak power problems halted trains during big events including the NFL Draft and the Penn Relays track and field competition taking place in the city.

The service halt came in the middle of the Friday evening rush.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority says the Paoli (pay-OH’-lee)/Thorndale service is back up and running.

An Amtrak spokeswoman says there was an issue with the overhead power system but it has been repaired.

Some SEPTA riders took to Twitter to complain they were stuck on an unmoving train for nearly an hour with no announcements.

Commuters in the Northeast have endured major disruptions recently because of problems at New York’s Penn Station, about 75 minutes away by train.