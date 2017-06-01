LOS ANGELES (AP) — Put this in your pipe and smoke it.
A group of investors that includes reggae star Damian Marley has bought a controlling interest in High Times, the magazine that for decades has been the bible of pot smokers.
Adam Levin, the magazine’s new CEO, said Thursday his group acquired a 60 percent stake in the magazine and its related ventures, including its popular Cannabis Cup trade shows.
Purchase price wasn’t revealed but Levin put High Times’ value at $70 million.
His Los Angeles-based investment firm, Oreva Capital, specializes in acquiring undervalued media companies.
He says that he, Marley and other partners believe they have acquired a gem in High Times.
The magazine, founded in 1974 by former drug smuggler Tom Forcade, is arguably cannabis’ best known brand name.