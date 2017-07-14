More than 20,000 propane cylinders that can leak gas and explode are among this week’s recalled consumer products. Others include glass beer mugs and toys.

Here’s a more detailed look:

PROPANE CYLINDERS

DETAILS: Flame King, Little Kamper and U-Haul refillable propane cylinders used with outdoor appliances. They were sold at stores including Ace Hardware and Home Depot and online, from November 2013 through September 2016.

WHY: The refillable propane cylinders can leak propane gas, posing fire and explosion hazards.

INCIDENTS: Two reports of the connecting valve starting to unscrew from the cylinder. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 24,000 in the U.S. and about 1,100 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call 855-215-4970, email flameking7685@stericycle.com or see www.flameking.com for the recall notice .

GLASS BEER MUGS

DETAILS: 16.9-ounce (500 ml) glass beer mugs sold at HomeGoods stores from May through June.

WHY: The mug can break if heated or used with hot liquid, posing burn and laceration hazards.

INCIDENTS: Two reports of the glass beer mugs breaking when heated or used with hot liquids, one resulting in a burn injury.

HOW MANY: About 500 in the U.S. and about 1,500 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call 800-888-0776 or visit www.homegoods.com and click on “Product Info/Recalls” at the bottom of the page.

TOYS

DETAILS: Lamaze Munching Max chipmunk stuffed toys sold at Babies R Us, Toy R Us and other stores and by Amazon from May 2016 through July.

WHY: Parts inside the toy can break, creating a sharp point that can penetrate the surface of the toy, posing a laceration hazard.

INCIDENTS: One report of a minor laceration injury to a child’s hand.

HOW MANY: About 9,300 in the U.S. and about 4,700 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call 866-725- 4407 or visit http://recall.tomy.com/ .

ELECTRIC BICYCLE CONVERSION WHEELS

DETAILS: Copenhagen Wheels, which convert a standard bicycle into an electric bike. The Superpedestrian logo appears in white on the hub. They were sold at Superpedestrian.com in March and April.

WHY: The rear axle can fail, posing fall and crash hazards to riders.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 230.

FOR MORE: Call 617-945-1604 or visit Superpedestrian.com and click on “Support” at the top of the page, then click “Copenhagen Wheel Safety Notice .”

EXERCISE MACHINES

DETAILS: Inspiration Cable Cross Over and Dual Adjustable Pulley machines, installed primarily in fitness centers and gyms. They were sold from 2001 through April 2017.

WHY: The height adjusting carriage assembly can loosen and fall on the consumer, posing an impact hazard.

INCIDENTS: 48 reports of the height-adjusting carriage assemblies loosening and falling, resulting in 31 reports of injuries, including cuts requiring staples or stitches.

HOW MANY: About 3,600.

FOR MORE: Call 800-598-8541 or visit www.corehandf.com and click on “Recall Alert” at the bottom of the page.

CROSSBOW TRIGGERS

DETAILS: Several models of the TriggerTech carbide triggers used in crossbows, including Rem 700 Carbide Triggers, the AR15 Carbide Triggers, and the Excalibur, Mission, Killer Instinct, and Parker Crossbow Triggers. They were sold at CanadaAmmo, Wyvern Creations and other stores, and online at www.triggertech.com from June 2015 to August 2016.

WHY: Rollers on the triggers can crack, causing the weapon to discharge, posing an injury hazard to the user or bystander.

INCIDENTS: 16 reports of broken carbide rollers, one incident involving weapon discharge without trigger activation. No reports of injuries.

HOW MANY: About 2,000 in the U.S. and about 2,000 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Details on recalled model numbers available at www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/TriggerTech-Recalls-Crossbow-Triggers . Call 888-795-1485 or visit www.triggertech.com and click on “Safety Recall.”