Playground slides sold to municipalities and schools are being recalled because of a defect that can cause a finger amputation. Other recalled consumer products this week include potentially moldy gift boxes and defective windows.

Here’s a more detailed list:

PLAYGROUND SLIDES

DETAILS: Lightning Slide stainless steel playground slides sold by independent distributors to parks, schools and municipalities from November 2000 through October 2016.

WHY: The weld between the slide bedway and sidewall can crack and separate. A child’s fingers can get caught in the space, posing an amputation hazard.

INCIDENTS: 13 incidents of broken welds, including two children who have suffered finger amputations.

HOW MANY: About 1,300.

FOR MORE: Call Playworld at 800-233-8404 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, send email to info@playworld.com, or visit https://playworld.com/ and click on “Slide Recall Safety Information” for more information.

WINDOWS

DETAILS: SafeHarbor Series 65 and 265 vinyl impact windows that are custom made and installed by contractors to meet building specifications and vary in size and shape. The windows are installed with a removable label with the “SafeHarbor” brand name on it. They were sold at ABC Supply, Absolute Installation, Builder’s First Source, Gulf Coast Lumber, Jupiter Industries, Lansing, Lowe’s, and Lumberman’s stores nationwide from March 2016 through September 2016.

WHY: The glass can separate from the frame during hurricane conditions, posing an impact injury hazard.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 580.

FOR MORE: Call Atrium at 800-377-6524 from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, send email to 65impactproducts@atriumwindows.com or, visit www.atriumwindows.com and click on “Safety Alert” for more information.

MENORAHS

DETAILS: Clear acrylic Hanukkah menorahs in a pyramid design Model number 240-14-0169 and bar code can be found on a round white label on the side of the menorah. They were sold at Target stores nationwide from October 2015 through December 2015.

WHY: The menorahs can melt when the candles are burning, posing a fire hazard.

INCIDENTS: Eight reports of the product melting, including three reports of fire. No property damage or injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 2,600 in the U.S. They were previously recalled in May 2016.

FOR MORE: Call Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT daily, online at www.target.com and click on “School/Stationery/Seasonal” on the product recalls page or the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page for more information.

GIFT BOXES

DETAILS: Decorative gift boxes constructed with metallic decorative paper coverings. The boxes are red, packaged in a clear cellophane sealed bag and have the phrase “VIVID handmade” printed on the bottom in gold-colored ink. They were sold at PAPYRUS, Paper Destiny and Carlton Cards Stores in October 2016. The items include SKU number 819668 with item number GBX171M.25/20 and UPC number 5055739024327. Also, SKU number 819669 with item number GBX171S.25/20 and UPC number 5055739024334

WHY: Mold can be present on the boxes, posing a risk of respiratory or other infections in individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold.

INCIDENTS: Nine reports of respiratory irritation from contact with the boxes.

HOW MANY: About 8,400 in the U.S. and 2 were sold in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Schurman Retail Group at 855-730-7998 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit www.papyrusonline.com and click on “Recall Information” for more information.

GAS SMOKERS

DETAILS: Masterbuilt 7-in-1 smoker comes in green or stainless steel with a Cabela’s logo, or black with Masterbuilt logo. The three-piece cylindrical body design consists of a lid, center body, and base which sits on the LP gas burner stand. It also has a porcelain flame disk bowl, water bowl, cooking grates, 10- quart pot and basket, thermometer, burner, a PVC hose and weighs about 32 pounds. They were sold at Army, Air Force Exchange, Cabela’s, Gander Mountain and other stores nationwide and www.Amazon.com from April 2011 to October 2016.

WHY: The smoker’s gas hose can disconnect posing a fire hazard.

INCIDENTS: Five reports of the PVC gas hose becoming disconnected during use, including one report of property damage from a fire. There have been no reports of injuries.

HOW MANY: About 41,000 in the U.S. and about 300 units in Canada.

FOR MORE: Masterbuilt at 800-489-1581, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit www.masterbuilt.com and click on Support then choose Contact on the upper right hand corner of the page for more information.

CANDLES

DETAILS: Yankee Candle’s Luminous Collection fragrance candles. The square glass candles contain a fragrant wax with three wicks. The item number is printed on the bottom of glass candle jar. They were sold exclusively at Yankee Candle stores nationwide and online at www.yankeecandle.com from September 2016 through November 2016. Details on recalled items can be found at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Yankee-Candle-Recalls-Luminous-Candles

WHY: When the candle is lit, the glass jar can crack, posing a laceration hazard.

INCIDENTS: 16 reports of the glass jar cracking. No injuries have been reported

HOW MANY: About 31,000 (in addition, about 300 units were sold in Canada)

FOR MORE: Yankee Candle toll-free at 877-803-6890 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Saturday & Sunday or online at www.yankeecandle.com and click on “Luminous Candle Collection: Safety Notice” at the top of the page for more information.

CROSSBOWS

DETAILS: This recall involves six models of Barnett crossbows that can be identified by their model numbers printed on the limbs of the riser and dome label on the bow. Details on the products and model numbers can be found at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Barnett-Outdoors-Recalls-Crossbows They were sold at Cabela’s, Bass Pro Shops, Dicks Sporting Goods and other retailers and dealers nationwide from April 2016 through November 2016.

WHY: The sensor that senses whether an arrow is properly loaded can malfunction, which can cause the crossbow to fire unexpectedly, posing an injury hazard to the user or bystander.

INCIDENTS: Three reports of the crossbow firing unexpectedly, resulting in one report of a hand laceration.

HOW MANY: About 3,300.

FOR MORE: Call Barnett Outdoors at 800-234-4907 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET or visit www.barnettcrossbows.com and click on “Crossbow Recall” for more information