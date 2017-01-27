More than 100,000 notebook batteries are being recalled as part of an expanded recall because they can overheat, posing a fire hazard. Other recalled consumer products include electric scooters and mowers.

Here’s a more detailed look:

NOTEBOOK BATTERIES

DETAILS: This expanded recall involves lithium-ion batteries containing Panasonic cells that are used in HP notebook computers. The batteries are compatible with HP, Compaq, HP ProBook, HP ENVY, Compaq Presario, and HP Pavilion notebook computers. They were shipped with notebook computers sold between March 2013 and October 2016. The battery bar code is printed on the back of the battery. “HP Notebook Battery” and the model number are printed on the battery. The batteries included in this expanded recall have bar codes starting with: 6BZLU, 6CGFK, 6CGFQ, 6CZMB, 6DEMA, 6DEMH, 6DGAL and 6EBVA. They were sold at Best Buy, Walmart, Costco, Sam’s Club and authorized dealers nationwide and at www.hp.com and other websites from March 2013 through October.

WHY: The batteries can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

INCIDENTS: One additional report of the battery overheating, melting and charring and causing about $1,000 in property damage.

HOW MANY: About 101,000. An additional 41,000 batteries were previously recalled in June 2016. About 3,000 were sold in Canada and 4,000 in Mexico.

FOR MORE: Call HP at 888-202-4320 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit www.HP.com/go/batteryprogram2016 or www.hp.com and click “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

ELECTRIC SCOOTERS

DETAILS: Pulse Safe Start Transform electric scooters for children with manufacturing date codes between Sept. 10, 2016 and Oct. 11, 2016. The date code is printed on a label located under the platform in format XX(month)/XX(day)/2016 – 066QY. The scooters were sold in blue and have two wheels in front and one in the rear. They were sold atTarget stores nationwide from October 2016 through November 2016.

WHY: The knuckle that joins the wheel to the axle can break, posing a fall hazard to the rider.

INCIDENTS: None reported

HOW MANY: About 8,000.

FOR MORE: Call Pulse Performance Products at 844-287-8711 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or visit www.pulsescooters.com and click on “CPSC Safety Recalls” for more information.

FIELD AND BRUSH MOWERS

DETAILS: This recall involves the Pro-XL-44 model of the DR brand tow-behind field and brush mower made by Country Home Products. The mowers are towed behind a riding mower or ATV to clear acres of thick grass and brush. The recalled mowers have an electric start 20 HP Briggs & Stratton engine and a serial number between TB21001001 – TB21002555. They are black and orange and have two blades and four wheels and are 44 inches wide. There is a large label below the machine’s fuel tank that with “DR Field and Brush Mower” printed on it and a round DR logo is in the right hand corner. The serial number is printed on the rear right corner of the frame near the engine control panel. They were sold through the Country Home Products catalog, website and authorized independent dealers nationwide from October 2015 through July 2016.

WHY: The fuel tank valve can malfunction and cause the fuel tank to expand and gasoline liquid or vapors to be unexpectedly released, posing fire and burn hazards.

INCIDENTS: About 830.

HOW MANY: 10 reports of fires, including one report of a burn injury to a consumer’s hand.

FOR MORE: Call Country Home Products at 877-271-5677 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, send email to tbmrecall@chp.com or visit www.DRPower.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

BEACH CHAIRS

DETAILS: MYSINGSÖ beach chairs sold at IKEA from February 2013 through December 2016. The chairs are foldable with a wood base and an attached polyester fabric seat. The article numbers are on labels on the wooden frame and sewn into the fabric. They include: 902.280.08, 302.580.79, 502.851.66, 802.873.95, 002.931.40, 303.120.24, 503.120.23, and 003.120.25.

WHY: The beach chairs can collapse, posing fall and fingertip amputation hazards.

INCIDENTS: 13 reports worldwide of incidents, including 10 reports of injuries, six of which resulted in fingertip amputations. Three of the incidents, including one fingertip amputation injury, were reported in the U.S.

HOW MANY: About 33,400.

FOR MORE: Call IKEA at 888-966-4532 or visit www.ikea-usa.com and click on Press Room at the bottom of the page, then on Product Recalls at the top of the page for more information.