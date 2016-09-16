About a million Galaxy Note7 smartphones are being recalled after nearly 100 reports of overheating batteries that caused burns and property damage. Other recalled products include defective leaf blowers and washing machines.

Here’s a more detailed look:

GALAXY NOTE7 SMARTPHONES

DETAILS: Samsung Galaxy Note7 smartphone sold before September 15, 2016. The recalled devices have a 5.7 inch screen and were sold in the following colors: black onyx, blue coral, gold platinum and silver titanium with a matching stylus. Samsung is printed on the top front of the phone and Galaxy Note7 is printed on the back of the phone. To determine if your phone has been recalled, locate the IMEI number on the back of the phone or the packaging, and enter the IMEI number into the online registration site www.samsung.com or call Samsung toll-free at 844-365-6197. They were sold through wireless carriers and electronic stores nationwide, including AT&T, Best Buy, Sprint, T-Mobile, US Cellular, Verizon stores and online at www.samsung.com and other websites from August 2016 through September 2016.

WHY: The lithium-ion battery in the Galaxy Note7 smartphones can overheat and catch fire, posing a serious burn hazard to consumers.

INCIDENTS: Samsung has received 92 reports of the batteries overheating in the U.S., including 26 reports of burns and 55 reports of property damage, including fires in cars and a garage.

HOW MANY: About 1 million.

FOR MORE: Contact your wireless carrier or place of purchase, call Samsung toll-free at 844-365-6197 anytime, or go online at www.samsung.com.

ELECTRIC LEAF BLOWER AND MULCHER

DETAILS: BLACK+DECKER 3-in-1 electric blower/vacuum/mulchers with model numbers BV5600, BV6000 and BV6600. The model number and “Type 1” are printed on the name plate on the right side of the motor housing. Only “Type 1” blower/vacuum/mulchers are included in this recall. They are orange with black accents, a black fan cover and a two-speed switch. They were sold with a blower tube, a vacuum tube and a reusable collection bag. Model BV6600 also has a rake attachment. They were sold at Lowes and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and other websites from May 2013 through September 2016.

WHY: The fan cover can unlatch unexpectedly, posing a laceration hazard.

INCIDENTS: Four reports of the fan covers unexpectedly coming off and consumers receiving finger lacerations from contact with the fan.

HOW MANY: About 560,000 in the U.S. and about 20,000 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call BLACK+DECKER at 866-937-9805 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.blackanddecker.com and click on Safety Recalls for more information. Consumers can also email the firm at recall@sbdinc.com.

BUOYANCY CONTROL DEVICES

DETAILS: All Zeagle brand Grace and Element BCDs. BCDs are used to help a diver maintain buoyancy under water during scuba diving. The Grace model is black with light green accents and has the logo “Z/Grace” on the right side pocket and left shoulder. The words “Zeagle Sport” are on the left side pocket. The Element model is black with red accents and has the logo “Z/Element” on the right side pocket and left shoulder. The words “Zeagle Sport” are on the left side pocket. They were sold at authorized Zeagle dealers and online at www.zeagle.com from September 2015 through August 2016.

WHY: The buoyancy control devices can suddenly leak air causing a loss of flotation, posing a drowning hazard to scuba divers.

INCIDENTS: One report of a seam failure in the BCD resulting in air leakage. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 1,400 in the U.S. and about 50 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Huish Outdoors at 888-270- 8595 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or visit www.zeagle.com and click on recall notice for more information. Consumers can also send email to recall@huishoutdoors.com.

OFF-HIGHWAY VEHICLES

DETAILS: All model year 2014 Polaris Ranger XP 900, XP 900 EPS, and CREW 900 recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs). “Ranger” is printed on the rear box, and “900” is printed on the hood of the ROVs. All 2014 Ranger 900 models and Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) are included in this recall. To check for recalled vehicles by VIN, visit www.polaris.com . Call Polaris dealers nationwide from April 2013 through June 2014.

WHY: The heat shield can fall off the vehicle, posing fire and burn hazards to riders.

INCIDENTS: 36 reports of the recalled ROVs overheating and catching on fire, including reports of three minor burns and one sprained wrist.

HOW MANY: About 42,500.

FOR MORE: Call Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

CLOTHES WASHING MACHINES

DETAILS: Three models of GE Profile high-efficiency top-loading clothes washers. The washers come in gold, gray and white and measure about four cubic feet. “GE Profile” is printed on the front of the washers. The model number is located on the rear cover of the washer’s backsplash, above the water valve connections. Recalled washers include GE Profile models WPGT9350, WPGT9360 and WPGT9150. They were sold at Best Buy, Lowe’s, Sears, The Home Depot and other stores nationwide from June 2003 through October 2011.

WHY: An electrical component in the washers can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

INCIDENTS: 71 reports of internal washer components burning or catching fire, including three reports of fires resulting in about $129,000 in property damage. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 222,000 in the U.S. and about 450 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call GE Appliances at 877-830-9732 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.geappliances.com and click “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

BUNGEE CHAIRS

DETAILS: Captiva Designs bungee chairs with model number AC098 printed on the header cards of the product packages. The collapsible chair has a navy blue and teal nylon and bungee seat and black metal legs. The chair’s bungee cords are laced through the seat frame. They were sold at Big 5 Sporting Goods stores nationwide from May 2016 through July 2016.

WHY: The chair rivets can break while in use, posing a fall hazard to the consumer.

INCIDENTS: Three reports of chair rivets breaking, including two reports of injuries from falls.

HOW MANY: About 4,100.

FOR MORE: Call Nanjing Kekang Outdoor Products at 866-283-4412 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.big5sportinggoods.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the homepage for more information.