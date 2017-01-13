A line of electric skateboards with a battery that poses a fire hazard was among this week’s recalled consumer products. Others include dressers that pose a tip-over hazard.

Here’s a more detailed look:

ELECTRIC SKATEBOARDS

DETAILS: 2nd Generation Boosted Dual+ electric skateboards with lithium ion battery packs. “Boosted” is printed on the wooden skateboards. Serial numbers that start with S2634 through S2644 are located on a white sticker on the bottom of the boards. Model number B2SR and “Boosted Lithium” are printed on the battery pack. The battery packs have an orange power button. They were sold at boostedboards.com from September 2016 through November 2016.

WHY: The lithium ion battery pack can overheat and smoke, posing a fire hazard.

INCIDENTS: Two reports of the battery packs overheating and smoking. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 3,200 in the U.S. and about 100 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Boosted at 844-395-0070 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or visit https://boostedboards.com and click on Battery Pack Recall for more information.

ROCK SALT LAMP

DETAILS: Three rock salt lamps sold under the Lumière brand. The lamps are pink and are mounted on a wooden base or in a black metal basket. They were sold at Michaels stores from July 2016 through November 2016. The Rock of Gibraltar Lamp has SKU 495144 and UPC 00886946056253, the Carnival of Lights has SKU 495433 and UPC 00886946058325, and the Basket of Rocks has SKU 495146 and UPC 00886946056277

WHY: The dimmer switch and/or outlet plug can overheat and ignite, posing shock and fire hazards.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 80,000.

FOR MORE: Call Michaels at 800-642-4235 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit www.michaels.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

TOY SHOVEL AND GARDEN TOOLS

DETAILS: Active Kyds children’s toy shovels and garden tool sets. The fiberglass toy shovels were sold in yellow and black. The children’s garden tool set has blue handles with orange caps and black painted steel ends. It includes four tools: a hand shovel, hand fork, transplanter and cultivator. The tools are sold with a pull string black mesh bag with the Active Kyds logo printed in white. They were sold at Amazon.com from August 2016 through October 2016.

WHY: Excessive lead paint levels on the yellow shank and black blade on the shovel, and the black paint on the garden tool set violates the federal lead paint standard. In addition, the black plastic shovel handle and bag clip on the garden tool drawstring bag contain excessive lead content levels, a violation of the federal lead standard. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effect.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 70.

FOR MORE: Call Active Kyds at 855-736-6255 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, send email to activekyds@gmail.com, or visit www.activekyds.com and click on “News” for more information.

GLASS TUMBLERS

DETAILS: 16-ounce glass tumblers for hot and cold beverages, sold in three styles at Dunkin’ Donuts stores from September 2016 through November 2016. They are approximately 8 inches tall and approximately 3 inches in diameter. The first style has “BUT FIRST, DUNKIN” written in white font on the inside layer of glass, a clear lid and pink plastic where the lid connects with the base of the tumbler. The second style has “BUT FIRST, DUNKIN” written in white font on the inside layer of glass, a clear lid, and orange plastic where the lid connects with the base of the tumbler. The third style has a black and gray plaid pattern on the inside layer of glass, a black silicone grip with the letters “DD” embossed on it, and a black lid.

WHY: The glass tumblers can crack or break, posing laceration and burn hazards.

INCIDENTS: 19 reports of the glass tumblers cracking or breaking. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 8,300.

FOR MORE: Call Dunkin’ Donuts at 800-859-5339 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit www.dunkindonuts.com and click on “Learn More” next to the safety recall alert for more information.

SPECIALTY VEHICLES

DETAILS: Bad Boy XTO and Bone Collector XTO model off-road utility vehicles made by Textron Specialized Vehicles. The recalled four-wheeled vehicles are battery-powered and have a bench seat for a driver and one passenger and a two-passenger, rear-facing bench seat on the back. The recalled vehicles have serial numbers ranging from 8000020 through 8004934. The serial number is located on the steering column connected to the wheel. The recalled utility vehicles were sold at Bad Boy dealers nationwide from November 2010 through June 2013.

WHY: The off-road utility vehicles lack seat belts, posing a risk of serious injury or death to the operator and passengers in the event of a vehicle accident.

INCIDENTS: As a result of the vehicles rolling over, a 14-year-old male passenger died in Toombs County, Georgia in 2014 and, in a separate rollover incident, an adult male operator suffered a serious leg injury.

HOW MANY: About 1,100.

FOR MORE: Call Textron Specialized Vehicles toll-free at 855-738-3711 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.badboyoffroad.com and click on “Recall Information” for more information.

SNOWMOBILES

DETAILS: Model year 2007, 2008, and 2009 Arctic Cat snowmobiles, including F models, Jaguar and Jaguar Z1 1100 models, Bearcat Z1 XT models, T500 and T570 models, TZ1 and TZ1 Turbo models, and Z1 1100 and Z1 1100 Turbo models. “Arctic Cat” is printed on the sides of the vehicle and on the back snow-flap area. The model name is on the side of the vehicle. The model number is printed in the owner’s manual. They were sold at Arctic Cat dealerships nationwide from June 2006 through December 2016.

WHY: The fuel tank can crack and fuel can leak into the engine compartment, posing a fire hazard.

INCIDENTS: 918 incidents, including 6 reports of fires, with the snowmobiles. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 20,700.

FOR MORE: Call Arctic Cat at 800-279-6851 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit https://www.arcticcat.com/customer-care/,” then “Product Recall” and then “List of Safety Bulletins” for more information.

DRESSERS

DETAILS: Cynthia style 5-drawer dressers. They were sold at Wayfair.com from September 2015 to August 2016.

WHY: The recalled chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing a serious tip-over and entrapment hazard that can result in death or injuries to children.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 200.

FOR MORE: Call Linon Home Décor at 800-622-4456 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.ET Monday through Friday or visit www.linon.com and click on the product recall section at the bottom of the page for more information.

OFF-ROAD VEHICLES

DETAILS: This recall involves model year 2016 Can-Am Defender, Defender DPS, and Defender XT model side-by-side off-road vehicles. The vehicles were sold in various colors and have four tires, two seats and a cargo box on the back. “Can-am” is printed on the side of the cargo box and the model name is printed on the side of the front of the vehicle beside the headlight. The model name and vehicle identification number (VIN) are printed on a label under the glove box. Contact BRP or a BRP dealer to verify VINs included in the recall. They were sold at Can-Am dealers nationwide from October 2015 through December 2016.

WHY: The vehicles can unexpectedly roll away when in the “park” or “P” position, posing an injury hazard to users.

INCIDENTS: Six reports of the vehicles moving when in the “park” or “P” position. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 780.

FOR MORE: Call BRP toll-free at 888-272-9222 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET any day or visit at www.can-am.brp.com and click on the Off-Road website and then the “Owners” tab at the top of the page and then “Safety” and then “View Notices” for more information.

SNOWMOBILES

DETAILS: Yamaha model year 2016 SR10 “SRViper” snowmobiles that are equipped with a dealer-installed Mountain Performance Inc. (MPI) Turbo Kit sold by Yamaha. The model name is printed on the left and right side of the front cowling. The vehicle identification number (VIN) and the model number are stamped on the frame (tunnel) near the right foot-well. The letter G in the 10th position of the VIN number indicates that the unit was made in the 2016 model year. They were sold at Yamaha snowmobile dealers nationwide from August 2015 through April 2016. The Mountain Performance Inc. (MPI) Turbo Kits were sold as an after-market accessory at Yamaha snowmobile dealers nationwide from March 2015 through September 2016. Details on models and model number can be found at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Yamaha-Recalls-Snowmobiles

WHY: The turbocharger overboost can cause severe engine damage, posing crash and fire hazards to the user.

INCIDENTS: 40 reports of engine damage due to the turbocharge overboost. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 400.

FOR MORE: Call Yamaha at 800-962-7926 anytime or visit www.yamahamotorsports.com and click on “CPSC Alerts” for more information.

PRE-LIT CHRISTMAS TREES

DETAILS: Pre-lit artificial Christmas trees. The artificial Colorado Spruce trees are green and measure about 61/2 feet tall. The trees contain five multi-colored incandescent and globe light strands. The SKU/UPC is 31738736. The SKU/UPC is located on the price tag affixed to the product packaging. They were sold at Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops andThat!, and andThat! stores from October 2016 through November 2016.

WHY: The fuse on the product can overheat and blow, posing a fire hazard.

INCIDENTS: One report of exposed wires and seven reports of blown fuses on display trees in stores. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 600.

FOR MORE: Call Christmas Tree Shops at 888-287-3232 any time.