More than 2 million dehumidifiers are being recalled because they can overheat and catch fire. Other recalled consumer products this week include door locksets and espresso makers.

Here’s a more detailed look:

DEHUMIDIFIERS

DETAILS: The recall involves 20, 25, 30, 40, 45, 50, 65 and 70-pint dehumidifiers with brand names Danby, De’Longhi, Fedders, Fellini, Frigidaire, GE, Gree, Kenmore, Norpole, Premiere, Seabreeze, SoleusAir and SuperClima. Recalled model numbers and date codes can be found at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Gree-Reannounces-Dehumidifier-Recall-Following-450-Fires-and-19-Million-in-Property-Damage . The model number and date code are printed on a sticker on the back, front or side of the unit. They were sold at AAFES, HH Gregg, Home Depot, Kmart, Lowe’s, Menards, Mills Fleet Farm, Sam’s Club, Sears, Walmart and other stores nationwide and in Canada, and at Amazon.com and Ebay.com, from January 2005 through August 2013.

WHY: The dehumidifiers can overheat, smoke and catch fire, posing serious fire and burn hazards to consumers

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 2.5 million in the U.S. and about 55,000in Canada. This recall was first announced in September 2013, updated in October 2013 and expanded in January 2014.

FOR MORE: Call Gree at 866-853-2802 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.greeusa.com and click on Recall for more information.

DOOR LOCKSETS

DETAILS: Stanley’s commercial cylindrical series BMHA/ANSI Grade 1 heavy duty locksets with dead-latch components. The recalled locksets have brass, bronze, nickel, chrome or satin chrome finish. They were sold under 18 different brands. Details on brands and models can be found at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Door-Locksets-Recalled . They were sold at Stanley Commercial Hardware and other lock distributor and retailers nationwide and at Amazon.com and Grainger.com from February 2016 through September 2016.

WHY: The latches can fail and the door cannot be unlocked from the inside, posing an entrapment risk. This failure could lead to the inability to vacate a location in an emergency.

INCIDENTS: Four reports of the latches failing. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 70,000.

FOR MORE: Call Stanley Commercial Hardware at 855-885-1296 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.stanleyhardwarefordoors.com and click on Products, then on Recall for more information.

EXERCISE EQUIPMENT

DETAILS: Matrix ClimbMill stair-step exercise machines sold at Johnson Health Tech North America and its commercial fitness equipment dealers nationwide from December 2011 through September 2015. The frame serial numbers are located on the bottom front of the base near the power switch. Details can be found at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Johnson-Health-Tech-Recalls-Matrix-ClimbMills

WHY: The stop/pause controls on the right handgrip can malfunction, posing a fall hazard to the user.

INCIDENTS: 19 reports of incidents involving the stop/pause handgrip malfunctioning, including eight reports of injuries such as scrapes, bumps and a shoulder dislocation.

HOW MANY: About 10,500

FOR MORE: Call Johnson Health Tech at 866-218-3674 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, send email to service@johnsonfit.com or visit www.matrixfitness.com and click on Safety Notice at the bottom of the page for more information.

ESPRESSO MAKERS

DETAILS: IMUSA espresso maker with model numbers GAU-18200 and GAU-18201. The caps on the recalled espresso makers have date codes “201407” to “201411” The model number and date code are printed on a rating label on the bottom of the espresso maker. “IMUSA” is printed on the on front of the espresso maker. They were sold at Kmart, Sears, Target and other stores nationwide from July 2014 through November 2014.

WHY: The filler cap at the top of the unit can crack and allow steam to escape, posing a risk of burns to the user. In addition, the cap can pop off unexpectedly as a result of pressure buildup, posing an impact injury risk to a bystander.

INCIDENTS: 43 incidents including one report of a consumer who sustained burns to his hand from steam escaping through a crack in the cap.

HOW MANY: About 17,500.

FOR MORE: Call IMUSA at 844-750-4165 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, send email to recall@bowlesverna.com or visit www.imusausa.com and click on “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

LANTERNS

DETAILS: BioLite BaseLantern and BaseLantern XL. The affected serial numbers are PLC000001-PLC004000, and PLCXL000001-PLCXL006000. The serial number is located on the bottom of the device and on the bottom of the product packaging. They were sold at Kickstarter.com from August 2016 through October 2016.

WHY: The lithium-ion battery can overheat while charging, posing a fire hazard.

INCIDENTS: One report of a BaseLantern catching fire causing minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 5,900.

FOR MORE: Call BioLite at 844-424-6548 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or visit BioLiteEnergy.com and click on the “BaseLantern Safety” link at the bottom of the page for more information.

TREESTANDS

DETAILS: Summit Treestands Explorer SD closed front climbing treestands used for hunting. The recalled stand can be distinguished from other models by the size of the platform and by a bar that encircles the user and folds down flat for packing. The model also includes folding stirrups. They were sold at sporting goods stores nationwide during August 2016.

WHY: A weld in the treestand’s frame can break during use, posing a fall hazard.

INCIDENTS: None reported

HOW MANY: About 270.

FOR MORE: Call Summit Treestands at 800-353-0634 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit http://www.summitstands.com and click on recalls for more information.

LED LAMPS

DETAILS: 10-watt LED A19 Shape lamps sold under the TCP brand name. Recalled units have item number “LED10A19DODLCHP” and the date code printed directly on the white plastic heat-sink of the lamp, just above the screw in the base. Consumers will need to shut off power to the lights and disengage the lamp to check the item number and date code. They were sold at Habitat for Humanity of San Joaquin County in Stockton, California. from August 2016 through September 2016.

WHY: The lamps can overheat exposing an energized heat-sink and wires, posing an electrical shock hazard.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 39,000.

FOR MORE: Call TCP at 800-324-1496 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or sent email to recall@tcpi.com or visit www.tcpi.com and click on “Recall” for more information.

WOOD CLEANER

DETAILS: Cabot-branded wood cleaner and wood brightener products, sold in one gallon (3.78 L) white bottles with a handle that are about 9 inches tall. The bottles have the Cabot logo and the name of the product on the front. The wood cleaners were sold at Menards in Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin in August 2016. The wood brighteners were sold at Blain Supply, Do It Best, L&M Fleet Supply, Menards and Orgill in California, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota and South Dakota from August 2016 through September 2016. Details on the recalled products can be found at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Valspar-Recalls-Wood-Cleaner-and-Wood-Brightener-Products

WHY: A faulty cap seal can cause the containers to leak contents, posing a chemical hazard to consumers. Inhaling, ingesting or skin contact with the product can cause burning and other injuries.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 10,300.

FOR MORE: Call Cabot Stains at 877-755-3336 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET or visit www.cabotstain.com and click on the Information on Cabot Cleaner and Brightener Recall link at the top of the page.

BABY BATH SEATS

DETAILS: Lexibook Baby Bath Seats and Chairs. “Lexibook” is stamped on the back/arm support. “Made in China” and “2014 Lexibook Limited IT028/IT029 SN: 1407/VA09” are stamped on the bottom of the base. They were sold in a variety of colors. They were sold at Amazon.com, Unbeatablesale.com, Wayfair.com and Youngexplorers.com from January 2013 through August 2016.

WHY: The bath seats/chairs fail to meet the federal safety standard, including requirements for stability and the bath seats can tip over while a baby is in it, posing a drowning hazard to babies.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 7,000.

FOR MORE: Consumers can contact Young Explorers, Amazon.com, Wayfair, or Unbeatable Sale Inc. Contact information for those companies can be found at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Baby-Bath-Seats-Chairs