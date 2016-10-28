Peg Perego is recalling children’s riding vehicles because the circuit board can fail and cause the motor to ignite, posing burn hazards. Other recalled consumer products this week include embossed chairs and car seat straps.

Here’s a more detailed look:

CHILDREN’S RIDING VEHICLES

DETAILS: Peg Perego’s 850 Polaris Sportsman ride-on, 24-volt battery operated toy vehicles intended for children ages 5 to 7 years. The ATV-style vehicles for two people are silver, red and black and have four wheels, a flip-up backrest for the back passenger and a front and rear luggage rack. The vehicles were sold at online retailers including Amazon.com, Cabelas.com, Target.com, ToysRUs.com and Wal-Mart.com from October 2014 through May 2015 for between $500 and $600.

WHY: A relay on the circuit board can fail causing the vehicle’s motor to overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards.

INCIDENT: There are three reports of the children’s ride-on toy vehicles overheating, including one report of a burn.

HOW MANY: About 3,000.

FOR MORE: Contact Peg Perego toll-free at 877-737-3464, email at 850recall@pegperego.com or online at http://us.pegperego.com and click on Customer Service and then on Recalls for more information.

EMBOSSED CHAIRS

DETAILS: Brazos Embossed star chairs that are brown metal with welded construction and an embossed star design on the back of the chair. The white hangtag has the following product identification: UPC number 8502430906 and item code number 194781. The chairs were sold at H-E-B stores in Texas from February 2016 through September 2016 for about $60.

WHY: Weld defects can cause the armrest to detach from base, posing a fall hazard.

INCIDENT: There is one report of the armrest detaching from the base. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 600.

FOR MORE: Contact H-E-B at 800-432-3113 or online at www.heb.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.

CAR SEAT STRAPS

DETAILS: Fiddle Diddles LullaBelay adjustable car seat strap system with model number LB1001. The strap system includes two fabric straps, carabiner hardware, a mesh car seat cover and a tote bag. The carabiners are used to hang a car seat from a shopping cart. The model number is printed on the gray straps.

WHY: The carabiners attached to the strap system contain small internal parts that can become dislodged, posing a choking hazard to young children.

INCIDENT: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 250.

FOR MORE: Contact Fiddle Diddles toll-free at 888-741-2957 or email at info@fiddlediddles.com or online at www.fiddlediddles.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.