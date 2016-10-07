A line of children’s nightgowns that fail to meet flammability standards are among this week’s recalled consumer products. Other items being recalled include electric scooters and bed canopies.

Here’s a more detailed look:

CHILDREN’S NIGHTGOWNS

DETAILS: Girl’s Dreams & Co. by FULLBEAUTY Brands knit cotton jersey “daughter Henley” styled nightgown sold at www.Amazon.com, www.jessicalondon, www.roamans.com and www.womanwithin.com from August 2009 through July 2016. The nightgowns have picot edge trim and a button placket on the center front of the chest and the style number is printed on the side seam label of the nightgown. The nightgowns were sold in children’s sizes: 6/6X, 7/8 and 10/12 in the following five different prints: Dark Navy Snowmen with style number 0132, Sky Blue Hot Cocoa with style number 1012, Pink Scotties with style number 1330, Chocolate Cookies with style number 1332, and Violet Snowflake with style number 1988.

WHY: The nightgowns fail to meet federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 31,500

FOR MORE: Call FULLBEAUTY Brands at 800-313-8803 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, send email to fbbrecall@fbbrands.com or visit www.fbbrands.com and click on Recall Information for more information.

ELECTRIC SCOOTERS

DETAILS: Glion electric scooters sold at www.amazon.com, www.e-bay.com, www.kickstater.com and www.glion-scooter.com from September 2014 to September 2015.

WHY: The frame of the scooter can break where the unit folds, posing a fall hazard.

INCIDENTS: Three reports of the scooter’s frame breaking, including one hip and elbow abrasion injury.

HOW MANY: About 230.

FOR MORE: Call Probity Cell at 855-500-2640 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, send email to recall@glion-scooter.com or visit www.glion-scooter.com and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

BED CANOPIES

DETAILS: Hallee bed canopies sold at www.Amazon.com from July 2016 through August 2016.

WHY: A child can become entangled in the bed canopy, posing entanglement and strangulation hazards.

INCIDENTS: One report of a child waking up with the bed canopy netting entangled around the child’s neck. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 1,000.

FOR MORE: Call Hallee at 800-265-5694 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, send email to safety@halleeinc.com or visit www.HalleeInc.com and click on “Product Recall” for more information.

CHAIRS

DETAILS: Winsley Mid-Back Chairs sold at Office Depot and OfficeMax stores and at officedepot.com from August 2015 through August 2016.

WHY: The chair can tip over when leaning back, posing a fall hazard.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 129,000

FOR MORE: Call Office Depot at 800-949-9974 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit www.officedepot.com/ and click on Recall Notices at the bottom of the page for more information.

PERSONAL PANIC DEVICES

DETAILS: Interlogix wireless personal panic devices sold through professional security installers and distributors nationwide from May 2014 through January 2016.

WHY: The wireless personal panic devices can fail to operate, which could result in the device not communicating with the security system if activated in the event of an emergency.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 67,000.

FOR MORE: Call Interlogix at 800-394-4988 Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. PT, send email to questions@interlogix.com, or visit www.interlogix.com and click on Customer Service for more information.

TEMPERA AND FINGER PAINTS

DETAILS: 13 types of Sargent Art tempera and finger paints sold at Hobby Lobby, Walmart and other stores nationwide and at Amazon.com and ShopSargentArt.com from May 2015 to June 2016. The types include Art-Time Tempera Paint, Liquid Tempera Paint, Art-Time Washable Finger Paint, Supreme Tempera Paint, Art-Time Washable Fluorescent Finger Paint, Value Tempera Paint, Art-Time Washable, Fluorescent Tempera Paint, Washable Finger Paint, Art-Time Washable Glitter Finger Paint, Washable Glitter Paint, Art-Time Washable Paint, Washable Tempera Paint, and Fluorescent Tempera Paint.

WHY: The paint can contain harmful bacteria. Exposure to certain bacteria can have adverse health effects in immunocompromised individuals, posing a risk of serious illness including a bacterial infection. Consumers with healthy immune systems are not generally affected by the bacteria.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 2.8 million units of paint in the U.S. and about 20,000 units in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Sargent Art at 800-827-8081 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET and Monday through Friday, or visit www.sargentart.com and click on “Recall” for more information.

HAND TRUCKS

DETAILS: Milwaukee-branded hand trucks with model numbers 40615 and 60610. The model number is located on the crossbar between the handles of the hand truck. They were sold at Home Depot and Lowe’s nationwide and online at homedepot.com and lowes.com from August 2007 through April 2010.

WHY: The wheel’s plastic rims can break when overinflated, posing a laceration or injury hazard.

INCIDENTS: Five reports of injuries, including lacerations to face, hand and wrist.

HOW MANY: About 120,000.

FOR MORE: Call Gleason Consumer Products Company at 800-520-6335 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, send email to nruhrer@gleasonmillw.com or visit www.milwaukeehandtrucks.com and click on Safety Notice for more information.

INFANT BATH TUBS

DETAILS: Lil’ Luxuries infant bath tubs with fabric slings. Recalled bath tubs have item numbers 18840, 18850, 18863, and 18873 and were sold between October 2012 and October 2013 with date codes starting with 1210, 1211, 1212, 1301, 1302, 1303, 1304, 1305, 1306, 1307, and 1308, which stand for the two-digit year followed by the two-digit month, on the fabric sling. They were sold at Toys R Us/Babies R Us and other juvenile product specialty stores nationwide from October 2012 through October 2013.

WHY: Fabric slings on the recalled infant bath tubs can detach from the tub, posing a risk of impact injury and drowning.

INCIDENTS: 91 incidents of the sling detaching, including 11 reports of infants who received a bump to the head.

HOW MANY: About 86,000.

FOR MORE: Call Summer Infant at 844-612-4254 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET on Friday, or visit www.summerinfant.com and click on “Safety Alerts & Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

BUOYANCY COMPENSATORS

DETAILS: Aqua Lung Powerline inflators installed on Aqua Lung and Apeks Black Ice buoyancy compensators. Buoyancy compensators equipped with Powerline inflators are used by scuba divers to establish buoyancy in the water. Recalled Powerline inflators have a date code beginning with “H” printed on the inflator body. They were sold at Sports Chalet and authorized Aqua Lung stores nationwide from January 2015 through September 2016.

WHY: he inflation button can remain depressed and cause the buoyancy compensators to continue inflating, resulting in an uncontrolled ascent. This poses injury and drowning hazards to the diver.

INCIDENTS: 60 reports of the Powerline inflators continuing to inflate. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 53,000.

FOR MORE: Call Aqua Lung at 844-812-7690 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or visit www.aqualung.com and click on “Recall Notice” for more information.

CAMPING HAMMOCKS

DETAILS: This recall to repair involves the Outpost 1 Hammock, made for one person, and the Outpost II Hammock, the two person model, and one stand-alone Wildhorn Outfitters Litespeed Suspension Kit. The 100-percent nylon hammocks come in various colors including gray, blue, orange and green. “Wildhorn Outfitters” is stitched on a label on the hammocks. They were sold at amazon.com and wildhornoutfitters.com from June 2016 through August 2016.

WHY: The cinch buckles that came with the hammocks and suspension kit can fail, causing straps to detach from hammock, posing a fall hazard.

INCIDENTS: Three reports of cinch buckles breaking, including one report of a minor laceration injury.

HOW MANY: About 9,700.

FOR MORE: Call Wildhorn Outfitters at 884-202-1612 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, send email to wildhorn@recallmanagement.com or visit http://www.wildhornoutfitters.com and click on recalls for more information.