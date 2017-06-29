After being down for days, the blog was back up Thursday, complete with old posts featuring Zillow photos.

Zillow has backed off its threat to sue the tiny but popular McMansion Hell blog, after a few days of backlash from the public against the Seattle real-estate giant and a compromise between the two websites.

Zillow had sent the blog’s founder, 23-year-old master’s student Kate Wagner, a cease-and-desist letter that Wagner posted online Monday. It said her McMansionHell.com site — which uses Zillow photos to make fun of ugly-looking houses — was in violation of Zillow’s terms of service and warned her that she may be violating various state and federal laws.

Since then, commenters online have come in droves to the blogger’s defense, calling it an overreach by Zillow, and someone plastered “MCMANSION HELL FOREVER” posters all over the outside of Zillow’s downtown Seattle headquarters. Wagner received legal advice from several attorneys and retained the Electronic Frontier Foundation for representation, pro bono.

On Thursday, the Electronic Frontier Foundation sent Zillow a letter urging it to back off, saying Wagner had free-speech rights to post her memes using Zillow photos and was protected under the fair-use legal doctrine. The firm threatened to countersue Zillow.

But the foundation said the blog agreed to stop using Zillow photos going forward. Old posts using Zillow photos would remain online.

Later Thursday, a Zillow spokeswoman emailed a statement backing off the lawsuit threat after receiving assurance that its photos wouldn’t be used on future McMansion Hell blog posts.

“We have decided not to pursue any legal action against Kate Wagner and McMansion Hell,” the statement said. “We’ve had a lot of conversations about this, including with attorneys from the EFF, whose advocacy and work we respect.”

It continues: “It was never our intent for McMansion Hell to shut down, or for this to appear as an attack on Kate’s freedom of expression. We acted out of an abundance of caution to protect our partners — the agents and brokers who entrust us to display photos of their clients’ homes.”

The site had been down for what Wagner described as maintenance and archiving earlier in the week but has since popped back up online, complete with old posts that used Zillow photos.