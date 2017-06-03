Many households would like to borrow more through home-equity credit lines or cash-outs from loan refinancings. But having been burned by defaults during the financial crisis, banks are demanding nearly pristine credit.

WASHINGTON — Alicia Johnson and her husband wanted to renovate their home last fall but ran into a roadblock: When they tried to refinance their mortgage and borrow against their equity, five banks said no.

Problem was, the Johnsons’ mortgage covered their home in Christiansburg, Virginia, and some adjacent land — a deal-breaker.

“They all pointed to the same thing: The rules have changed,” she said. The banks refused to lend against both the home and the land.

Their frustration reflects a major factor slowing a still-sluggish U.S. economy: The inability of many to tap their home equity.

Americans have long borrowed against the ownership stakes in their homes to buy cars, build decks and renovate houses. That borrowing helped accelerate consumer spending, the U.S. economy’s primary fuel — until the housing bust struck a decade ago and shrank home prices.

But prices have recovered, and housing equity now equals 58 percent of home values — the highest point since 2006. Yet borrowing against that equity has barely budged from post-recession lows, which helps explain why consumer spending remains weak eight years after the Great Recession ended.

The main reason, according to consumer surveys and banking analysts, is that despite low interest rates, it’s become harder to borrow. The web of lending regulations that was tightened after the financial crisis has yet to be eased. Many households would like to borrow more through home-equity credit lines or cash-outs from loan refinancings. But having been burned by defaults during the financial crisis, banks are demanding nearly pristine credit.

“It’s harder to do a cash-out refinancing or get a home-equity line of credit than it used to be,” said Karen Dynan, who was a chief economist at the Treasury Department in the Obama administration. “That has dampened the housing-wealth effect” — the tendency of households to spend more when home values rise.

Research from the New York Fed suggests that if home-equity-related borrowing were to regain healthier levels — dating to the early 2000s, before the housing bubble — the economy could accelerate by three-quarters of a percentage point a year.

“The previous behavior of using housing debt to finance other kinds of consumption seems to have completely disappeared,” William Dudley, president of the New York Fed, said in a speech earlier this year. “People are apparently leaving the wealth generated by rising home prices ‘locked up’ in their homes.”

Americans borrowed an average of $181 billion annually against homes from 2000 through 2003, before the reckless borrowing of the housing bubble, New York Fed economists found. But from 2012 through 2015, as housing recovered, they borrowed just $21 billion annually on average.

Banks now must hold more money in reserve for each home-equity credit line they extend. So home-equity lines have become a less attractive business for banks than loans that require lower reserves.

Mortgage buyers Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac can now send home loans that default back to the banks that provided them, thereby inflicting losses on the banks. Fannie and Freddie also view cash-out refinances as riskier now and have imposed higher fees to guarantee them. This makes such loans costlier for banks and consumers.

Banks are increasingly focusing on the most creditworthy borrowers. It now requires an average credit score of 780 to get a home-equity loan, up from 730 before the housing bust, the New York Fed estimates. Barely 30 percent of households have scores that high.

Benjamin Keys, a real-estate professor at the University of Pennsylvania, notes that just 42 percent of mortgage refinances last fall were “cash outs,” compared with roughly two-thirds during the pre-bubble period. Keys suggested that enabling banks to lend more to households with somewhat weaker credit and easing requirements on income documentation would be beneficial.

“But it’s a slippery slope,” he added. “We don’t want to go down that path that has made the mortgage market much safer.”

Looser regulation wouldn’t address another constraint on borrowing: Homeowners with the most equity are likelier to be older and wealthier than before the recession and so less likely to borrow for major purchases.

Dynan also notes that given the wild fluctuation in home prices since 2006, some Americans now see housing wealth as akin to volatile assets like stocks and may be more hesitant to spend it.

But with mortgage rates rising, more homeowners may choose to renovate homes rather than buy new ones. That could lead more creditworthy homeowners to seek home-equity loans to finance projects.

Of course, there’s a positive side to the trends: More saving and modest spending means households are in rosier financial health, which should help sustain the economy.