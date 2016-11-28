The WAC’s new outpost will be open to tenants only at the new Madison Centre office building under construction downtown.

After 86 years at its downtown Seattle clubhouse, the Washington Athletic Club is finally expanding — but you probably won’t be able to get in.

The club will open its second location in the new Madison Centre, a highrise set to open next June at 5th Avenue and Madison Street downtown, the building’s developers announced Monday. The new location is just a few blocks south of the historic landmark that has long housed the WAC’s athletic facilities, event centers, restaurants and inn.

The 5,700-square-foot gym at the Madison Centre will include services such as yoga classes, personal training and massage therapy. It’s only the second location for WAC, which opened its debut clubhouse in 1930.

The third-floor facility won’t be open to the public. Instead, only tenants at the 37-story office building will have access. Schnitzer West has been building the $157 million tower since September 2014.

The large law firm of Davis Wright Tremaine has already leasedeight floors of the building. No other tenants have been announced.