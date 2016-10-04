There’s really no business district here — just spectacular homes and views

Population: 1,030

Location: With Capitol Hill to the west and Madison Park to the north, Denny-Blaine is bordered on its eastern side by Lake Washington and on its southern side by Madrona.

Why people move to this neighborhood: Denny-Blaine is an upscale in-city Seattle neighborhood that is quiet and peaceful and rich with history; it features early-20th-century mansions on large lots. Residents must go into neighboring communities for services, but otherwise can enjoy living in luxurious tranquillity, with several parks. The neighborhood is home to private nursery and secondary schools (Bush School).

Distance from downtown: Roughly 3.5 miles, with a 15-20 minute drive at rush hour and a 12-minute drive otherwise; 22 minutes via bus (with some walking).

School district:Seattle Public Schools

Major employers: Denny-Blaine is more or less wholly residential, but offers close access to corporate employers in downtown Seattle, small businesses in the Madison Park area and the SR-520 bridge to Eastside employers such as Microsoft.

Housing: Denny-Blaine is dominated by mansions of varying architectural styles built in the early 20th century (many from 1905-10), many of which are situated on larger urban lots. Most homes available here sell for $1 million or more, but there are exceptions on side streets and for homes with no view.

Walk score (out of 100): 55

Bike score: N/A (For leisure bicyclists, the neighborhood features attractive waterfront stretches and is hilly and scenic.)

Transit score (out of 100): 46

Historical facts: Also known as Harrison, this neighborhood was annexed in the early 1900s following the arrival of the Madrona trolley line, and named after Charles Denny (son of pioneer Arthur Denny) and Elbert Blaine. With its rich history as a home for Duwamish Tribe members, and its hilly terrain and water views of Lake Washington, the area is among Seattle’s most affluent in-city communities. Rock star Kurt Cobain lived here along Lake Washington Boulevard until his death by suicide in 1994.

Recreation: Denny Blaine features multiple parks, including 2-acre Denny Blaine Park, with a grass beach and volleyball courts; 4.5-acre Lakeview Park; and Viretta Park (home to Nirvana singer Cobain’s memorial site). The Washington Park Arboretum, with extensive walking trails and gardens, is in nearby Montlake, and the 19-court Seattle Tennis Club outside the neighborhood’s borders is also nearby.

Zillow Home Value Index: N/A, but most homes are valued well over $1 million.

Zillow Condo Value Index: N/A

Zillow Rent Index: N/A

The Zillow Home Value Index is the median Zestimate valuation for a given geographic area on a given day. The Zillow Rent Index is the monthly median rent Zestimate. Sources: statisticalatlas.com, Wikipedia, www.historylink.org, www.zillow.com.