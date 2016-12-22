For rent: a "HUGE micro house" with an "efficient floor plan" of about 1 square foot. But be warned, you must vacate by Jan. 8, "when the property is scheduled to be composted."

You won’t find another “sweet deal” like this anywhere in Seattle’s red-hot housing market.

For $2,000 a month you can rent a “HUGE micro house” in the Central District, one of the hottest neighborhoods in the city. It’s a freshly built home with low-cost lighting — and even the heat is included.

But there’s one problem. The house is made out of gingerbread and is sitting atop of a wine cabinet (though with a great view of the aquarium, we’re told).

[For $750, Seattle’s newest apartment is the size of a parking space, has no door for toilet]

A satirical ad posted by Seattleite Chris Taylor to Craigslist, and widely shared on Reddit, touted the two-bedroom home and its “efficient floor plan” of about 1 square foot. Taylor said he modeled it after his own Central District home.

But be warned, after the monthly rent charge and a nonrefundable $2,000 security deposit and $200 application fee, you’ll have to vacate by Jan. 8, “when the property is scheduled to be composted.”

“I probably should have jacked up that price a little bit more,” Taylor said Thursday morning.

The 39-year-old web developer said he usually makes a gingerbread house each year, but for 2016 he wanted to point out the dire state of the area housing market.

“There’s some ridiculous things going on in the housing market, like that apartment building in the University District … with the toilet out in the open,” he said.

(h/t Reddit)