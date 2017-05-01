The management contracts in the deal include Semiahmoo Resort, Cedarbrook Lodge and a new hotel under construction in Tukwila.

Seattle-based Columbia Hospitality said Monday it has acquired local firm Coastal Hotels, and will take over management of six hotels and two golf courses in Washington and Arizona.

Coastal, which was based in Bellevue and in business for the last 29 years, is transferring its management contracts and nearly all of its employees — 560 in total — to Columbia.

Columbia will now have 2,500 employees, making the 22-year-old company one of the Pacific Northwest’s largest hospitality firms.

Coastal CEO Yogi Hutsen is also joining Columbia as an executive vice president.

Columbia declined to release terms of the deal.

Among the properties Columbia will be taking over from Coastal is the well-known Semiahmoo Resort, which has a 211-room hotel, country club and two golf courses near the U.S.-Canada border in Blaine.

Also included in the management deal: The 167-room Cedarbrook Lodge in SeaTac, the 90-room Best Western Plus Heritage Inn in Bellingham, and the Landmark Hotel, an 189-room project under construction in Tukwila that’s set to open in spring 2018. Rounding out the list are two hotels in Arizona: Lodge on the Desert in Tucson and the Sheraton Mesa.

A Columbia spokeswoman said it had no immediate plans for changes at the hotels and golf courses but noted it would evaluate each property’s “needs and opportunities” going forward. She noted the company is always looking for further opportunities for more expansion.

Columbia now manages 37 properties, mostly in Washington. They include Smith Tower, the Salish Lodge & Spa at Snoqualmie Falls and the luxury Escala condo tower in Seattle made famous for being the home of the fictional title character from the “50 Shades of Grey” series.