Expedia will keep a Bellevue office through at least 2022, three years after the company plans to moves its headquarters to Seattle.

Expedia will keep a significant office presence in Bellevue after its upcoming headquarters move to Seattle, while the makers of Snapchat are expanding their presence in downtown Seattle, according to a new report.

The Broderick Group, a local real-estate firm that tracks office transactions, reported the leases in a quarterly report released Thursday. Expedia confirmed the lease while Snap did not respond to requests for comment.

Expedia renewed 112,400 square feet of office space in the Skyline Tower on Northeast Fourth Street in downtown Bellevue. The internet travel company has had employees there since 2011, after outgrowing its headquarters across the street.

The lease renewal is good news for Bellevue. Expedia had sent shock waves through the local office market when it announced in 2015 that it was moving to the Amgen campus on the Seattle waterfront, shifting at least 3,000 employees across Lake Washington in 2019.

The office space that Expedia renewed represents about one-fifth of the total workspace the company occupies in downtown Bellevue. The lease extends part of the space for five years, and other floors for a shorter period.

Keeping a Bellevue office makes sense from a practical standpoint: Many Expedia workers already have homes on the Eastside and would face a longer commute to Seattle.

The Broderick Group report also says Southern California-based Snap will be expanding into the downtown Seattle offices recently vacated by Redfin in the Market Place Tower on First Avenue and Lenora Street.

Snap had already occupied one floor of the building, according to the tower’s online directory.

The report says Snap leased 47,300 square feet of additional space in the building. Snap’s website lists Seattle-based engineering and research scientist job openings.

Redfin vacated the space, across three floors, when it moved into the new Hill7 building on the edge of South Lake Union early this year, more than doubling the real-estate company’s office space.

Snap represents the latest California tech company to expand into Seattle, but its local presence pales in comparison to other giants with outposts here. Facebook is on track to occupy 870,000 square feet in South Lake Union, while early work has begun on a new Google campus in South Lake Union that will total 600,000 square feet.

Still, the Snap lease was the third largest of the first quarter in Seattle — behind two of Amazon’s latest expansions, according to the Broderick Group.

Geekwire had first reported the leases.