Redfin priced its initial public offering of stock at $15 a share, slightly above the previously anticipated range of $12 to $14.

Redfin priced its initial public offering of stock at $15 a share, the company said late Thursday.

The IPO, at slightly above the previously anticipated range of $12 to $14, sold approximately 9.2 million shares and raised about $138 million before discounts and other costs. Redfin first filed to go public in June.

The Seattle company, which calls itself “a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage,” will start trading Friday on Nasdaq under the symbol RDFN.

At $15 apiece, the company’s total of 79.5 million shares outstanding translates to a market capitalization of nearly $1.2 billion.

The offering’s underwriters can sell about 1.4 million additional shares if the demand is strong.