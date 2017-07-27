Redfin priced its initial public offering of stock at $15 a share, slightly above the previously anticipated range of $12 to $14.
Redfin priced its initial public offering of stock at $15 a share, the company said late Thursday.
The IPO, at slightly above the previously anticipated range of $12 to $14, sold approximately 9.2 million shares and raised about $138 million before discounts and other costs. Redfin first filed to go public in June.
The Seattle company, which calls itself “a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage,” will start trading Friday on Nasdaq under the symbol RDFN.
At $15 apiece, the company’s total of 79.5 million shares outstanding translates to a market capitalization of nearly $1.2 billion.
Most Read Stories
- Woman, 71, lost in Olympics with dog, built shelter, ate ants
- 3 teens killed in Lynnwood crash from Mill Creek high school
- Foreign buyers drop off as Seattle housing market hits hottest tempo since 2006 bubble
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Are Seattle housing prices headed for a crash? | Jon Talton
The offering’s underwriters can sell about 1.4 million additional shares if the demand is strong.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.