Redfin could raise up to $148.6 million in its initial public offering, the Seattle real estate technology company indicated in a filing Monday.

Redfin filed a prospectus in late June with its plans to enter the public markets, following years of speculation about when the company would go public. The filing means the company is planning to make its debut soon, but it has not yet set an exact date.

According to its updated filing, Redfin plans to sell between 9.2 million and 10.6 million shares at a price between $12 and $14 a share. That means Redfin’s IPO could pull in between $110.7 million and $148.6 million.

The Seattle company, founded more than 10 years ago, pairs real estate agents with its custom-built technology in an attempt to transform the way people buy homes. The company says its customers bought or sold more than 75,000 homes last year.