For the first time since before the recession, the entire central Puget Sound region — from Kitsap to Tacoma to Snohomish — has set new records for median home prices. And Seattle, which has been setting new price records every month, did it yet again.

Monthly home sales data released Tuesday shows just how little escape there is for people priced out of the costly Seattle and Eastside markets. Pierce County’s median house cost topped $300,000 for the first time, while Kitsap County, which has similar home prices, surpassed its old bubble peak from 2007. And Snohomish County’s typical house is nearing half a million dollars.

Seattle’s new record price for the median single-family house is $729,000, an extra $7,000 from a month ago and up 13.7 percent from a year prior, according to the Northwest Multiple Listing Service.

Seattle is also on the verge of getting its first million-dollar neighborhood. Prices in the Central Seattle area around Capitol Hill and Madison Park reached $997,000, while the Queen Anne/Magnolia area hit $900,000.

If you’re searching for a piece of somewhat good news for home seekers, the Eastside’s median price fell $5,000 from last month’s record, and now sits at $875,000. That’s still up 15.1 percent from a year ago.

The Seattle metro area has led the nation in home price increases for the last seven months, according to the Case-Shiller index. And statewide, Washington home prices were up 12 percent in April, easily the most of any state in the country, and nearly twice the national average increase, according to a CoreLogic report also released Tuesday.

Adding frustration is the seemingly never-ending huge drop in the number of homes for sale. That’s driven up competition — making Seattle the city with the most bidding wars in the country — forcing buyers to waive inspections and offer more cash up-front, and pushing the home shopping experience into an endeavor that often takes six months to a year.

Homes for sale across King County dropped 20 percent from a year ago and were the lowest on record for any month of May dating back to at least 2000.

When the market was bottoming out in May 2011, there were 9,500 houses for sale in the county. Now there are about 2,100.

However, there are some encouraging numbers.

The number of new listings, year-over-year, increased for the first time in 2017. They still got snatched up so fast that the overall inventory dropped, but if more people continue to post homes for sale, it could help balance out the market, which is currently overwhelmingly tilted against buyers.

Single-family home prices were up 12.9 percent in King County and 15.4 percent in Snohomish County — big numbers, yet down a bit from the increases seen in April. Both counties set new records in May for the median house sale: $632,250 in King and $450,000 in Snohomish.

King County home prices were up 45 percent from their old pre-recession high a decade ago and up 83 percent compared to the bottom of the recession.

In Pierce County, prices rose 12.4 percent from a year ago, the biggest rise of 2017. Pierce’s median home cost reached a new all-time high of $309,000.

Continuing a trend, the coolest market locally was Kitsap County, where home prices increased 7.2 percent. Still, it was enough to push Kitsap past its old home price record, set in September 2007, for the first time — with a new median of $310,000.

The last time all four central Puget Sound counties set new records for home prices was more than 10 years ago, before home costs came crashing down.

Even Thurston County is hotter than ever, posting a new high price of $287,450.

Local brokers are mixed on whether we’re in for another bubble, though most say the decreased inventory of homes for sale is a sign of a more sustained, underlying problem with the market. The conditions from the last bubble, at least — like homes going to unqualified buyers — aren’t present this time around.