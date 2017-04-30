The business week ahead
TODAY: Boeing holds its annual shareholders meeting at the Field Museum in Chicago. … And in Seattle, REI holds its annual meeting at 6 p.m. at its flagship store, where members will hear board election results and get updates on the co-op’s work and performance. … The Commerce Department reports March data on personal income and spending.
TUESDAY: Microsoft is expected to launch new products aimed at schools and the education market at an event in New York. … Earnings report: Apple.
WEDNESDAY: Tableau Software discusses its first-quarter financial results in a 1:30 p.m. conference call. … Other earnings: RealNetworks, Tesla, Facebook. … Federal Reserve policymakers conclude their two-day meeting to review interest rates.
THURSDAY: The Northwest Multiple Listing Service releases its housing sales and price data for March, fresh off a record-breaking February that saw Seattle’s median home price hit $700,000.
Most Read Stories
- Marshawn Lynch takes out a full-page ad in the Seattle Times to thank fans
- Starbucks' Dragon Frappuccino is new 'secret' drink craze
- First reaction: Seahawks select 6 players in second and third rounds of NFL Draft
- For Seahawks, life after Legion of Boom coming faster than we thought based on this NFL draft | Larry Stone
- 2017 NFL draft: Live Seahawks updates from the final day, rounds 4-7
FRIDAY: The Labor Department releases U.S. employment data for April. …
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.