The business week ahead

TODAY: Boeing holds its annual shareholders meeting at the Field Museum in Chicago. … And in Seattle, REI holds its annual meeting at 6 p.m. at its flagship store, where members will hear board election results and get updates on the co-op’s work and performance. … The Commerce Department reports March data on personal income and spending.

TUESDAY: Microsoft is expected to launch new products aimed at schools and the education market at an event in New York. … Earnings report: Apple.

WEDNESDAY: Tableau Software discusses its first-quarter financial results in a 1:30 p.m. conference call. … Other earnings: RealNetworks, Tesla, Facebook. … Federal Reserve policymakers conclude their two-day meeting to review interest rates.

THURSDAY: The Northwest Multiple Listing Service releases its housing sales and price data for March, fresh off a record-breaking February that saw Seattle’s median home price hit $700,000.

FRIDAY: The Labor Department releases U.S. employment data for April. …