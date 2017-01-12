The Amazon CEO already maintains a mansion in Medina that is believed to be worth about $70 million.

Jeff Bezos, one of the Seattle area’s wealthiest and best-known residents, has reportedly purchased a mega-mansion in Washington, D.C. But don’t expect him to abandon us.

The Washington Post on Thursday cited unnamed sources in reporting that the Amazon.com CEO had dropped $23 million on the former Textile Museum, a 27,000-square-foot property in D.C.’s Kalorama neighborhood. The 10-bed, 14-bath home, which spans two historic mansions, was bought under a trust in October but the paper outed Bezos as the man behind the purchase.

Bezos plans to convert the 1912 property, the largest in the district, into a single-family home, subject to approval from a local review board, the paper reported. He would be neighbors with President Barack Obama after he leaves office and Ivanka Trump, among others.

Bezos bought the Post in 2013 but has said in the past that he wouldn’t be moving to the “other Washington.” The paper reported that’s likely to remain the case.

Amazon didn’t respond to a request for comment about whether Bezos would be moving.

Bezos lives in a waterfront estate in Medina with his novelist wife, MacKenzie, and their four children, and has been at the 5-acre property since at least the late ‘90s. The Eastside enclave is home to the ritziest real estate in the area, with fellow billionaire Bill Gates and several other local luminaries residing in Medina, as well.

Bezos doesn’t disclose his address but the house he is widely reportedly to reside in is worth $69.9 million after recent substantial expansions and renovations, according to county records. That’s still behind Gates’ Medina home, which is worth $125 million.

Forbes reported Bezos also has property in Beverly Hills, Manhattan and Texas. The magazine pegged Bezos’ net worth last year at $67 billion, making him the second richest person in the country, behind Gates.