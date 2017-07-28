Redfin is the third-most popular real estate website in the country but its brokerage business hasn’t upended the industry the way the company hoped — it sells just 0.6 percent of U.S. homes.

Redfin, the Seattle-based real estate and technology company, launched the Puget Sound region’s first initial public offering of the year on Friday and saw its stock rocket up.

Trading under the RDFN ticker on Nasdaq, the stock soared nearly 40 percent in the first two hours after opening.

Redfin priced its stock late Thursday at $15 per share — higher than the expected $12-$14 range — and sold about 9.2 million shares, raising roughly $138 million before opening. That helped push the company’s market cap to $1.2 billion.

About two hours after opening, the stock had popped to about $21 per share, raising the market cap to nearly $1.7 billon.

Redfin has its feet in two main markets: It has agents selling homes, putting it in competition with traditional brokerages like Windermere and John L. Scott Real Estate. It also provides detailed real estate information online, going toe-to-toe with Seattle-based juggernaut Zillow and other sites.

Its website is popular, but unlike other internet startups that have overthrown traditional businesses, Redfin is far from upending the real estate industry.

As a brokerage, Redfin’s main advantage is its prices: it charges only 1 to 1.5 percent commissions on home sales, about half the traditional 3 percent cut taken by most realtors. But even on its home turf, Redfin last year sold only 4 percent of homes in King County, making it the sixth-most popular brokerage here, according to a Trendgraphix analysis of sales data. Nationwide, it sells just 0.6 percent of U.S. homes, up from 0.5 percent a year prior.

As an information site, Redfin has gained much more ground. It attracted 20.2 million unique users in June, the third most in the country and up 46 percent from a year ago, according to comScore. But it’s still way behind Zillow’s suite of sites (88.8 million unique users last month) and the Realtor.com network (44.5 million).

Redfin has been expanding in recent years, moving into new markets and hiring more agents. Earlier this year, the company moved its 400 or so local employees into a new Denny Triangle office space that is twice the size of its old headquarters in Belltown.

The company has never made an annual profit. But its revenues have climbed more than 35 percent in each of the least three years. It posted a loss of $28.1 million on revenue of $59.9 million in the first quarter this year

The IPO is the first for the local economy since Bellevue-based tech company Apptio went public in September. Impinj and PhaseRx, both based in Seattle, each went public earlier in 2016, ending a 1½ -year drought for local IPOs.

Looking back over the past five years, Redfin is the 12th company based in Washington to go public, according to Renaissance Capital. Most have been in tech or health care. The three biggest by far, in terms of deal size, were Juno Therapeutics ($265 million raised in 2014), Tableau ($254 million in 2013) and Zulily ($253 million in 2014).

Redfin filed for its IPO at the end of June, three years later than Kelman had once planned.