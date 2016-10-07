The Hill7 office building, nearing completion, counts HBO and Redfin among its announced tenants.

A Los Angeles investment company that already owns a half dozen local properties has acquired the new Hill7 office building on Boren Avenue and Stewart Street for $180 million, according to King County records.

The 11-story Denny Triangle building, which is near completion, already counts HBO and Redfin among its announced tenants. The project was developed by Touchstone.

Hudson Pacific Properties acquired five office buildings in Seattle and Lynnwood, starting in 2013. It also is developing a Pioneer Square office project on Alaskan Way. The Seattle properties include Met Park North, a couple of blocks from its new Hill7 building.

The Hill7 sale comes one week after another transaction in the neighborhood topped $150 million: An affiliate of Holland Partner Group sold its 361-unit Juxt apartment building on Dexter Avenue North for $151 million to a Blackstone Group investment partnership.