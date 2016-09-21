It’s easy to walk around this dense Seattle neighborhood — or to hop on a major road to downtown

Population: 15,800

Location: Wallingford is bordered by Interstate 5 to the east, Stone Way and Green Lake Way to the west, Lake Union’s shore to the south and 60th Street to the north. (Some debate the northern border of the neighborhood, saying it ends at 50th Street.)

Why people move to this neighborhood: Centrally located, Wallingford sits between two north-south arterials — I-5 and State Route 99 — and thus offers easy access to the rest of the city. With kid-friendly restaurants and retailers, an independent movie theater, views of the Olympics and Cascades, and a walk-friendly culture, this dense neighborhood of primarily single-family older homes lures families as well as grown-ups well past their partying prime.

Distance from downtown: About 5 miles, with a roughly 15-minute commute at regular hours and up to 30 minutes at rush hour.

School District: Seattle Public Schools

Major Employers: Brooks (sporting-goods store) moved to the neighborhood in 2014, and Tableau Software is moving here from Fremont this year. The University of Washington is a short commute across 45th or 50th street.

Housing: Known for its classic (and pricey) Craftsman bungalows dating back to the early 20th century, Wallingford has in recent years seen the addition of more rental and town house properties, too.

Walk score (out of 100): 84

Bike score (out of 100): 81

Transit score (out of 100): 59

Historical facts: Wallingford was named after John Wallingford, an East Coaster who came to Seattle from Maine in the late 19th century and purchased land in what is now the Wallingford neighborhood. The neighborhood began booming soon after, as transportation crisscrossed its streets and a gas works sprung up on the north side of Lake Union. A former home for wayward girls, Wallingford’s Good Shepherd Center is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is now home to numerous nonprofits and community organizations.

Recreation: Wallingford residents can lounge or fly kites in Gas Works Park or hop onto the Burke-Gilman Trail (or a boat) along Lake Union. The Woodland Park Zoo runs along its western border, while Green Lake Park’s tennis courts, ball fields, putting green and walk/run trails are accessible to the north.

Zillow Home Value Index: $816,000

Zillow Condo Value Index: $514,900

Zillow Rent Index: $2,909

The Zillow Home Value Index is the median Zestimate valuation for a given geographic area on a given day. The Zillow Rent Index is the monthly median rent Zestimate. Sources: Walkscore, HistoryLink.org, Zillow