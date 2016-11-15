The buildings have soared in value over the last 15 years but sold for a little less than they did just a year ago.

Seattle-based Unico Properties has teamed up with an investor on a $193 million purchase of the Civica Commons office buildings in downtown Bellevue, one of the region’s biggest real estate transactions of the year.

Unico and Boston-based AEW Capital Management on Thursday purchased the two mid-rise buildings, which total roughly 324,000 square feet along 108th Ave NE. The seller is a subsidiary of Houston-based Hines Securities.

Unico said it would be upgrading the 15-year-old buildings, which stand six and eight stories tall, respectively, though it doesn’t have any specific plans yet. Tenants include Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, Expedia and John Howie’s Seastar restaurant.

Andrew Cox, a Unico vice president, said the firm was encouraged by the recent increase in companies expanding on the Eastside, including Amazon, Salesforce and Valve.

“There is a lot of really good local and nationally growing tenants” on the Eastside, Cox said.

The Civica Commons has soared in value over time since opening in 2001, selling for $140.2 million in 2005, $175.7 million in 2006, and $205.1 million in February 2015, typically setting or nearing sales price records for Bellevue with each sale.

Curiously, Hines is now selling the complex for less than what it paid last year despite the local hot market. Hines, which is closing its real estate investment trust, declined to comment on the sales price.