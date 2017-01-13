Amazon employees have sweeping views of Lake Union and the Space Needle from the 12th-floor rooftop of the newly completed office.

An Amazon-occupied office in South Lake Union has sold for $268.9 million in one of the priciest sales the region has seen.

Schnitzer West on Friday said it dealt the Urban Union office building it developed at 501 Fairview Ave. North to TriStar Capital and RFR Holding, two New York-based investment firms.

At about $925 per square foot, Schnitzer said it was the priciest sale, by that metric, in the city’s history for that type of office building. KOMO Plaza, which is a different kind of office, sold for a slightly higher rate a month ago, and several other offices have sold for more total money.

The 12-story building, which features a distinctive blue glass cube-like door that leads into a two-story entranceway, totals 290,000 square feet.

After it opened last year, the developers quickly launched a $10.5 million alteration project for Amazon employees, who can take in Lake Union from a 12th-floor rooftop, work out at the gym there, and use a “five-star concierge service.”

Henry’s Tavern and Sprout are on the ground floor.

TriStar and RFR bought another large Amazon building nearby for $244 million just two months ago, and a few other Amazon-occupied offices have sold for top dollar in the last few years. Schnitzer West, based in Bellevue, has built several high-rises in the area recently.