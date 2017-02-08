Realtors marketing the property are calling the funeral home and adjacent parking lots a development site in a dense neighborhood near transit.

The Bonney-Watson funeral home in Capitol Hill is up for sale after operating for more than a century next to Cal Anderson Park, and realtors envision a new development project there.

Bonney-Watson, which began in the Seattle area in the 1860s when the city had fewer than 200 residents, also has funeral homes in SeaTac, Federal Way and Rainier Beach.

The funeral home has been at 1732 Broadway since 1962, after moving from the building next door, where it had been since 1912.

The sale includes the funeral home’s one-story office and two parking lots next door, for a total of about 37,000 square feet of land. The county assesses the three parcels’ worth at $7.777 million.

The realtors offering the sale, NAI Puget Sound Properties, have no asking price for the properties and are marketing the land as a development opportunity. The company notes in a flier advertising the sale that the new Capitol Hill light-rail station is close by and that current zoning allows for either commercial or mixed-use residential buildings up to 40 feet tall.

Bonney-Watson officials didn’t respond to requests for comment. But the company posted a note on its website Wednesday saying it plans to continue operating its Capitol Hill location until a sale closes, which it doesn’t expect until 2018. The Puget Sound Business Journal, which first reported the sale opportunity, said the company will look for another location in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.