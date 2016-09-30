Residential Eastside community is one of the most affluent in the metro Seattle area

Population: 3,060

Location: Clyde Hill is ringed by Medina to the west; Bellevue to the south and east; and the communities of Kirkland, Yarrow Point and Hunts Point to the north. While it’s only a few miles to Seattle as the crow flies, commuters must traverse the tolled 520 bridge to get to Seattle. Those who work on the Eastside, though, are just minutes from Bellevue, Kirkland and Redmond.

Why people move to this neighborhood: One of the most affluent communities in metro Seattle, Clyde Hill is a haven for wealthy, educated homeowners who enjoy living a quiet country lifestyle just minutes from Seattle or the Eastside’s tech hubs.

Distance from downtown: Clyde Hill is about 8 miles from downtown Seattle, easily accessed by car or the buses that cross the 520 toll bridge. Driving can take 20-30 minutes, depending on time of day, while buses take 45 to 55.

School district: Bellevue School District

Major employers: Clyde Hill is a quiet residential cloister perched close to Bellevue, currently home to offices for local giants such as Expedia, Microsoft, T-Mobile, and other software and tech businesses. It’s also near Kirkland, home to numerous professional services and some IT firms.

Housing: Clyde Hill features larger custom homes in varying architectural styles. All are set on spacious lots due to a city ordinance requiring minimum 20,000-square foot lots. With an estimated average home value of $1.9 million, properties here typically offer luxury features such as multicar garages, pools, home theaters and extensive outdoor spaces.

Walk score (out of 100): 76

Bike score (out of 100): 39

Transit score (out of 100): 50

Historical Facts: Clyde Hill was founded in the 1880s by settlers who farmed the area’s acreage for crops such as wheat, strawberries and potatoes. The neighborhood got its name from Clyde Road (what is today 92nd Avenue Northeast), which ran toward the water, where farmers could cross Lake Washington to Leschi by boat. The community incorporated as a town in 1953. Its only businesses are a Tully’s coffee shop and municipal offices.

Recreation: Tiny Clyde Hill doesn’t have its own parks, but it is bordered by Overlake Golf & Country Club to the west. Medina Park to the Southwest features walking trails, a playground, tennis courts, covered picnic spots and water features. Bellevue, to the east, offers abundant shopping and dining options as well as the Bellevue Arts Museum.

Zillow Home Value Index: $2,139,500

Zillow Condo Value Index: N/A

Zillow Rent Index: $7,745

The Zillow Home Value Index is the median Zestimate valuation for a given geographic area on a given day. The Zillow Rent Index is the monthly median rent Zestimate. Sources: www.clydehill.org, walkscore.com, Zillow.