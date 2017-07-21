ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Ratings agency Standard & Poor’s has raised its outlook for Greece from “stable” to “positive,” encouraged by a recent round of cost-cutting reforms and an expected return to growth this year.
But the agency fell short of upgrading its credit rating on the country, keeping it at B-, which remains in so-called ‘junk status’ territory.
In a statement Friday, S&P said the revision reflects an expectation that Greece’s debts and debt servicing costs will “gradually decline” on the back of the economic recovery, the fiscal measures planned through 2020 and the commitment of bailout lenders to provide additional debt relief.
Greece is hoping to tap bond market investors for only the second time since it was first bailed out in 2010, following the recent deal with creditors to restart loans.
Most Read Stories
- Storm star Sue Bird says she's dating the Reign's Megan Rapinoe and opens up about being gay WATCH
- Illicit skatepark on Green Lake’s Duck Island: Cops called on bowl built in bird habitat WATCH
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- '450 square feet of fear': Renter dreads rising cost for Fremont studio apartment | Seattle Sketcher
- Amazon isn't technically dominant, but it pervades our lives VIEW