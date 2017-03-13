WASHINGTON (AP) — Interest rates on short-term Treasury bills rose in Monday’s auction to their highest levels in more than eight years.
The Treasury Department auctioned $36 billion in three-month bills at a discount rate of 0.780 percent, up from 0.745 percent last week. Another $30 billion in six-month bills was auctioned at a discount rate of 0.910 percent, up from 0.835 percent last week.
The three-month rate was the highest since three-month bills averaged 0.900 percent on Oct. 27, 2008. The six-month rate was the highest since those bills averaged 0.990 percent on Nov. 10, 2008.
The discount rates reflect that the bills sell for less than face value. For a $10,000 bill, the three-month price was $9,980.28, while a six-month bill sold for $9,953.99. That would equal an annualized rate of 0.792 percent for the three-month bills and 0.927 percent for the six-month bills.
Separately, the Federal Reserve said Monday that the average yield for one-year Treasury bills, a popular index for making changes in adjustable rate mortgages, rose to 1.03 percent on Friday, up from 0.97 percent on Monday, March 6.
