WASHINGTON (AP) — Interest rates on short-term Treasury bills rose in Monday’s auction to their highest levels since the fall of 2008.

The Treasury Department auctioned $39 billion in three-month bills at a discount rate of 0.9 percent, up from 0.845 percent last week. Another $33 billion in six-month bills was auctioned at a discount rate of 1.015 percent, up from 0.975 percent last week.

The three-month rate was the highest since those bills averaged 1.25 percent on Oct. 20, 2008. The six-month rate was the highest since those bills averaged 1.1 percent Nov. 3, 2008.

The discount rates reflect that the bills sell for less than face value. For a $10,000 bill, the three-month price was $9,977.25, while a six-month bill sold for $9,948.69. That would equal an annualized rate of 0.915 percent for the three-month bills and 1.034 percent for the six-month bills.

Separately, the Federal Reserve said Monday that the average yield for one-year Treasury bills, a popular index for making changes in adjustable rate mortgages, rose to 1.10 percent last Friday, up from 1.09 percent at the beginning of last week