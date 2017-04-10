WASHINGTON (AP) — Interest rates on short-term Treasury bills rose in Monday’s auction to their highest levels in more than eight years.
The Treasury Department auctioned $39 billion in three-month bills at a discount rate of 0.825 percent, up from 0.790 percent last week. Another $33 billion in six-month bills was auctioned at a discount rate of 0.950 percent, up from 0.910 percent last week.
The three-month rate was the highest since those bills averaged 0.900 percent on Oct. 27, 2008. The six-month rate was the highest since those bills averaged 0.990 percent on Nov. 10, 2008.
The discount rates reflect that the bills sell for less than face value. For a $10,000 bill, the three-month price was $9,979.14, while a six-month bill sold for $9,951.97. That would equal an annualized rate of 0.838 percent for the three-month bills and 0.968 percent for the six-month bills.
Most Read Stories
- Teacher, boy die when husband opens fire in California class VIEW
- Video of passenger getting dragged off flight sparks uproar WATCH
- After abuse allegations, Ed Murray's political foes may see opening in Seattle mayoral race
- Marshawn Lynch return saga taking some predictably strange turns
- Taller buildings coming: Seattle council approves upzone in downtown, South Lake Union
Separately, the Federal Reserve said Monday that the average yield for one-year Treasury bills, a popular index for making changes in adjustable rate mortgages, rose to 1.08 percent on Friday, up from 1.02 percent at the beginning of the week on April 3.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.