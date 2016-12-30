NEW YORK (AP) — A fire has raged through more than a dozen storefronts on a block in New York City, injuring three firefighters.
The Fire Department of New York says about 180 firefighters were called to the blaze Friday night in the Kew Gardens neighborhood in Queens.
Flames surged through the roofs of shops in a one-story commercial strip on Vleigh Place. The fire department tweeted a photo of firefighters dousing the roof from a firetruck’s elevated bucket.
The block includes a pizzeria, a law office and kosher food stores.
The fire department says three firefighters have suffered non-life-threatening injuries, though one has more serious injuries than the others.
