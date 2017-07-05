The new fund is being created by Exchange Traded Concepts, which creates ETF-in-a-box options for money managers who want to start new funds. They’re the conduit for a money manager seeking a turnkey way to ramp up something new.

When the ETF business makes you laugh, it’s a sign that you shouldn’t invest.

And a lot of fund-industry watchers were laughing recently when registration papers were filed to create the Quincy Jones Streaming Music, Media & Entertainment ETF, named for the legendary music producer responsible for, among other things, Michael Jackson’s hit “Beat It.”

Beating the rules — or at least skirting them — is what the fund’s sponsors seem to be doing in connecting their ETF to the music icon, but if the ETF attracts assets, you can bet the idea will be duplicated by others on a big, flashy scale.

To see what’s going on here, let’s dig into the ETF’s papers to learn about Quincy Jones Streaming Music, Media & Entertainment (we’ll call it by its proposed ticker symbol, QJ, for short).

The money manager (technically, the subadviser) is Vident Investment Advisory, a Georgia-based firm that runs its own eponymous ETFs (the Vident funds have well over $1 billion in combined assets) and acts as a subadviser for a bevy of other ETF operators. Vident runs what nice industry watchers call “thematic products” — the $715 million Robo Global Robotics and Automation ETF (ROBO) springs to mind — that skeptics and cynics call “gimmicks.”

The QJ is Vident’s latest thematic ETF, but it’s the man behind the initials that makes it stand out.

There are plenty of stars connected to the ETF business, but they always have been bona fide investment experts, the way State Street Corp. worked with Jeffrey Gundlach of the DoubleLine Funds to headline a few offerings.

While Quincy Jones — worth a reported $400 million — has more Grammy nominations and awards than anyone alive today, he has never been a money manager, and isn’t becoming one now.

The proposed prospectus plans to have a picture of Jones right at the beginning — before even the table of contents — and under the picture it says “Quincy Jones is not the issuer or a sponsor or promoter of the Fund and does not offer, sell, or recommend any investment in shares of the Fund.”

No, the great man’s participation is limited to lending his name and likeness to the index the fund will be based on.

The prospectus makes it abundantly clear that Jones had nothing to do with actually putting the index together. “Quincy Jones did not and does not participate in developing, composing, calculating, or making any other determination with regard to the Index; [he] makes no representation or warranty as to the suitability of the Index for use by the Fund or any other person for any purpose.”

Further, the document notes that “Quincy Jones disclaims any duty, obligation, or liability to any Fund investor …” You get the idea; he’s not on the hook if the fund sucks.

The index itself is put together by a company called BEAN Markets, which the filing claims identifies “disruptive consumer-centric themes” and then tries to “humanize” those ideas by matching them to “an accomplished, respected and recognized figure.” In this case, they make that connection by paying Quincy Jones Productions to license its trademarks.

Honestly, the Jones fund is a bit weird conceptually, if only because thematic funds tend to be popular with younger investors, and Quincy is in his mid-80s. He’s a bit dated.

Still, it’s an interesting trial balloon to see how the Securities and Exchange Commission feels now about endorsements.

It has long been established that regulators don’t allow stars to simply endorse investments — otherwise, we’d have funds and ETFs for every star in showbiz — but the agency has been allowing some social-media endorsements to be used by advisers in the last few years.

You have to wonder whether the QJ is an attempt to let stars in the back door.

There are plenty of quirky indexes out there looking for traction, and star-power might make some of these obscure issues attractive to a wider audience.

You have to wonder if the old, unloved Stock Car Stock Index fund, for example, might have avoided its crash-and-burn if it had been the Dale Earnhardt Jr. Stock Car Index ETF.

You know that industry sharpies are drooling at the prospect of megastars knowledgeable in sports, business and entertainment creating benchmarks they can build funds on. Think the LeBron James Sports Index or the Derek Jeter Players Tribune Index (the former Yankees star is founding publisher of thePlayersTribune.com site).

How long will it be before someone is creating an index to draw Taylor Swift’s young fans into investing? You get the picture.

The stars — like Quincy Jones — are just licensing their name to an index provider, not running or having any real input to a fund, but it’s a good bet the public doesn’t read the fine print to know that.

That’s the most interesting side to the Quincy Jones fund story, more so than whether the fund works and the index proves a decent investment.

It’s also why the guffaws heard over this latest fund aren’t really a laughing matter.