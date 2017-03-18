Speaking to a group of ordinary investors during the week of the eighth anniversary of the bull market, these questions stood out.

Your Funds

Eight years of a bull market have made one thing very clear: The financial crisis of 2008 made many investors skittish for life.

Earlier this month as the eighth anniversary of the bull market passed, I was speaking to a regional group of ordinary investors, mostly seniors, and it was clear that the audience still feels more burned by the collapse of the late 2000s than salved by the nothing-but-gains of the 2010s.

Since hitting its low point on March 9, 2009, the market — as measured by both the Standard & Poor’s 500 or by a broader total-stock market index — is up more than 310 percent total, which is an annualized average gain of roughly 19.5 percent.

But as the Dow Jones industrial average has eclipsed benchmarks and set records, it also has raised the nervousness level.

Despite all of that good news, the conversation last week centered on investors desperate for insight on when the market will turn, how ugly the change will be and how long the bull market can run.

From the many questions after that talk, five stood out to me as the ones most investors could use a reminder about. Here they are:

• How long can the bull market go on?

Bull markets don’t come with an expiration date and while eight years is long — second longest in history — it’s not hard to find experts who say this run could have years to go.

The mistake isn’t thinking that the market couldn’t go on for, say, another eight years, it’s in thinking that whatever comes next will resemble the recent past.

If we’re still celebrating the anniversary of this bull market in March of 2025, odds are that it will not have gained another 300-plus percent in that time.

Moreover, if you look at those last eight years, those big gains over the full eight years, you had to be invested when the market hit bottom. Things don’t look so bleak now, which is good, but however long this rally continues for, it’s no longer moving forward from a spot of such weakness.

• When it ends, must the finish be ugly just to make up for how long it has run?

You can find plenty of market observers calling for a step back, but only the real outliers believe a doomsday situation is in the offing.

The bull market does not have to end in flames. In fact, the longer it lasts while the economy is experiencing lackluster growth, the less likely it is to have an implosion.

Crashes haven’t been repealed, and bear markets come in all shapes and sizes, but it would be wrong to think that the next downturn must be uglier than the norm.

• What’s a fair expectation for the next downturn?

Declines feel bad, even when they are “normal” in size.

Dan Wiener of the Independent Adviser for Vanguard Investors has said for years that the stock market’s average intra-year drawdown over the last 30 years is a bit more than 14 percent. Translate that to plain English and you’d be looking at a decline of more than 3,000 points on the Dow.

And that’s average.

Investors need to be ready — both emotionally and financially — for at least that kind of decline, even if trouble does not appear to be imminent on the horizon.

• What’s a fair expectation for markets going forward?

Most investors have accepted research showing that the stock-market returns an average of 10 percent per year, although the academic studies underlying that research exclude transaction costs and other effects that would make 9.5 percent a bit more realistic.

Roger Ibbotson, the Yale professor (now head of Zebra Capital Management), whose research is the basis for more of those expectations has said he believes the next quarter century will not be as attractive as the last; he has warned for years that investors should expect something closer to 8 percent.

So build your market expectations on potential returns of 8 percent, on average, and be happy if the market keeps doing better than that.

• How do I calm my nerves when each day this goes on without a correction or bear market makes them worse?

Start by recognizing how long and how often you have been wrong during this bull market.

Using myself as an example, let’s just say that I am an optimist and I haven’t hoped for anything more than 10 percent throughout this run. Of course, during the financial crisis, I was hoping for years when the market would be flat, but overall my portfolio is way up despite never having had a single year where the market really performed in line with my hopes and plans.

Setting expectations so that you can be pleasantly surprised makes it easier to ride through tough times.

Diversification helps too. By exposing your money to different asset classes — stocks, bonds, real estate, international investments, and more — you are riding a portfolio, and not the market roller coaster.