DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar’s finance minister says a new unified value-added tax across the Gulf Arab countries could come into effect as early as next year as the oil-rich region searches for new sources of revenue.
Ali Sherif al-Emadi told reporters Tuesday that all six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council had signed onto the agreement. The bloc includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
Al-Emadi says a Jan. 1 implementation date could be delayed a year if countries need more time to prepare. He gave few details, but an earlier framework agreement calls for a 5 percent levy on some goods.
Gulf budgets have come under strain due to a slump in energy prices and increased spending and population growth.
Most Read Stories
- Heavy snowfall closes schools, complicates commute, knocks out power to thousands
- Fact check: No arrests from 7 nations in travel ban? Judge in Seattle was wrong
- Watch: Melissa McCarthy wins raves for Sean Spicer skit on 'SNL' WATCH
- Librarians take up arms against fake news | Jerry Large
- Mobile-home park’s residents left in dark as homes are sold out from under them VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.