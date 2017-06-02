Share story

By
The Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — President Vladimir Putin has urged U.S. businessmen to use their influence to help normalize Russia-U.S. relations.

Speaking at an economic forum in St. Petersburg, Putin said relations between Moscow and Washington are now at their lowest point since Cold War times.

During a panel meeting, Putin called on the U.S. participants of the forum to “help restore a normal political dialogue … help a newly elected president and new administration.”

He also pledged to help improve conditions for U.S. business in Russia.

Russia’s hopes for better ties with President Donald Trump’s administration have been dashed by the congressional and FBI investigations into the Trump campaign’s ties with Russia.

The Associated Press