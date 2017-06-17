MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that new U.S. sanctions on Russia will damage ties between the two countries.
Putin said Saturday that “it will of course complicate the Russian-American relationship,” according to an interview reported Saturday by the TASS news agency. The Russian leader said it was too early to speak about a possible response.
The U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly Thursday to approve sanctions against Russia for its alleged interference in the 2016 election. The bill, which passed 98-2, targets Russian individuals accused of corruption and key sectors of the Russian economy.
Putin said that Russia would be forced to make changes because of the sanctions, but they wouldn’t lead to a “collapse.”
Most Read Stories
- Amazon to buy Whole Foods for $13.7 billion in bid to become major grocer
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
- Seattle’s mega-commuters: We spend more time than ever traveling to work | FYI Guy
- 2-year-old thinks Seattle bride is a real-life princess -- and the photos go viral
- Seattle police release ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen’s arrest video: ‘I suppose I gotta pay the piper’ WATCH
The penalties have been criticized by Austria and Germany for promoting U.S. economic interests.