ST. LOUIS (AP) — Rival pet food makers Nestle Purina PetCare and Blue Buffalo Co. have settled lawsuits filed against each other, both claiming false advertising.

No financial terms were disclosed in the settlement announced Thursday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis. Blue Buffalo said its lawsuit will continue against third-party suppliers of ingredients.

Nestle Purina PetCare is based in St. Louis and is a division of Swiss-based Nestle SA. The company makes Alpo, Beneful, Purina Pro Plan and other pet foods. Blue Buffalo is based in Wilton, Connecticut. The company’s ads highlight use of natural ingredients.

Purina filed suit in 2014, claiming that tests showed Blue Buffalo used chicken byproducts in some food. Blue Buffalo denied the claim and filed a countersuit that accused Purina of false advertising and unfair competition practices.