NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

Public Storage, up $1.62 to $209.48

Bond yields fell and companies that pay big dividends, including real estate trusts, traded higher.

Starbucks Corp., down $1.30 to $57.21

The coffee chain said Howard Schultz will step down as CEO in April, but will remain chairman.

Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., down $2.88 to $21.10

Investors were disappointed with the firearms maker’s guidance.

Five Below Inc., up $3.94 to $43.82

The discount retailer said its sales are off to a strong start in the holiday season.

Charles Schwab Inc., down 85 cents to $38.76

Banks slipped after a strong run over the last three weeks, partly because bond yields weakened.

Workday Inc., down $10.20 to $71.40

The human resources software maker gave a weak forecast and said some customers have delayed large deals.

Ascena Retail Group Inc., up $1.18 to $7.01

The retailer reported stronger sales than investors expected at its Ann Taylor and Dressbarn businesses.

Ambarella Inc., down $6.92 to $54.47

The video-compression chipmaker’s sales forecast fell short of Wall Street expectations.