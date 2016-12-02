NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:
Public Storage, up $1.62 to $209.48
Bond yields fell and companies that pay big dividends, including real estate trusts, traded higher.
Starbucks Corp., down $1.30 to $57.21
Most Read Stories
- Slain Tacoma police officer sacrificed himself to save partner, shooter’s wife, witness says VIEW
- Snow is on way to Western Washington lowlands, weather service says
- Why longtime Washingtonians are leaving the Seattle area
- 3 new homeless-encampment sites announced by Seattle Mayor Ed Murray
- Washington state electors join movement seeking to deny Trump the presidency
The coffee chain said Howard Schultz will step down as CEO in April, but will remain chairman.
Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., down $2.88 to $21.10
Investors were disappointed with the firearms maker’s guidance.
Five Below Inc., up $3.94 to $43.82
The discount retailer said its sales are off to a strong start in the holiday season.
Charles Schwab Inc., down 85 cents to $38.76
Banks slipped after a strong run over the last three weeks, partly because bond yields weakened.
Workday Inc., down $10.20 to $71.40
The human resources software maker gave a weak forecast and said some customers have delayed large deals.
Ascena Retail Group Inc., up $1.18 to $7.01
The retailer reported stronger sales than investors expected at its Ann Taylor and Dressbarn businesses.
Ambarella Inc., down $6.92 to $54.47
The video-compression chipmaker’s sales forecast fell short of Wall Street expectations.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.