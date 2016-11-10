BRUSSELS (AP) — Dozens of protesters are seeking to close off European Union headquarters to protest a meeting of the European Defense Agency.

The protesters, some of them linked by plastic tubes which they put their hands through, were monitored by a large police presence. Officers sealed off entrances to the building and allowed only EU officials and visitors through.

The umbrella group “I stop weapons trade” said it targeted the meeting because defense companies and politicians were discussing new arms at the meeting and accused the EU of subsidizing the weapons trade.

The European Commission said it wasn’t subsidizing the arms industry, but had proposals in the works to spend 25 million euros ($27 million) on defense research.

No major incidents have been reported during the protest.