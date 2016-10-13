LONDON (AP) — Demonstrators have gathered outside of Britain’s High Court in advance of a critical hearing on whether the government has the power to trigger Britain’s exit from the European Union without an act of Parliament.

Half a dozen protesters carrying a banner asking for the exit to start now were met Thursday by a dozen people carrying EU flags.

The case is considered the most important constitutional matter in a generation and centers around whether Prime Minister Theresa May can start negotiating Britain’s exit from the EU without a vote in the House of Commons.

Financial entrepreneur Gina Miller’s lawsuit against the government seeks to answer big questions about where power lies in the nation’s democracy and whether rights can be revoked without a vote of lawmakers.