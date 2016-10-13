LONDON (AP) — Demonstrators have gathered outside of Britain’s High Court in advance of a critical hearing on whether the government has the power to trigger Britain’s exit from the European Union without an act of Parliament.
Half a dozen protesters carrying a banner asking for the exit to start now were met Thursday by a dozen people carrying EU flags.
The case is considered the most important constitutional matter in a generation and centers around whether Prime Minister Theresa May can start negotiating Britain’s exit from the EU without a vote in the House of Commons.
Financial entrepreneur Gina Miller’s lawsuit against the government seeks to answer big questions about where power lies in the nation’s democracy and whether rights can be revoked without a vote of lawmakers.
Most Read Stories
- Heavy rain, strong winds: 4-day stretch of storms on its way
- Women say Trump touched them inappropriately
- With Falcons staying in town, Seahawks QB Russell Wilson takes some special guests on his weekly hospital tour
- Don’t say ‘Happy Yom Kippur!’ and 4 other tips for the Jewish holy day
- Jake Browning's finger wag against Oregon earns him locker-room cred
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.