SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean prosecutors have recommended imprisoning a billionaire Samsung heir for 12 years if he is convicted of bribery and other crimes in a national corruption scandal.
Prosecutors’ recommendation Monday concludes the four-month-long hearing over the allegations against Lee Jae-yong.
The 49-year-old vice chair at Samsung Electronics was indicted in February on charges including offering $38 million in bribes to a friend of then-President Park Geun-hye to seek government help in a merger that strengthened his control over Samsung. Park was removed from office and is being tried separately.
Lee has denied all charges and distanced himself from Samsung’s now-disbanded secretive strategy office that oversaw the merger at the center of the scandal.
Most Read Stories
- Aggressive mountain goats in Olympic National Park: how to help decide their fate
- Ex-UW rowers charged with filming, sharing video of sex with women
- U.S. Attorney General Sessions criticizes Washington state’s legal marijuana system
- Wave goodbye: Live Seafair hydroplane-race TV coverage sputters out after 66 years VIEW
- Is the air as unhealthy as it looks?
The charges could entail at least five years in prison if Lee is convicted.