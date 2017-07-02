NEW YORK (AP) — Silicon Valley investor Dave McClure says he is sorry for making “inappropriate advances” toward several women in workplace situations and is giving up leadership of the venture capital fund he co-founded, 500 Startups.

McClure’s apology — titled “I’m a Creep. I’m Sorry” — follows a New York Times report on sexual harassment in the tech industry that described offensive behavior by McClure and other prominent venture investors.

Reports of sexism in the industry are not new, but more women are speaking out.

In June, several female entrepreneurs told the trade publication The Information of harassment by a partner at the VC firm Binary Capital; he and another partner resigned a week ago. A former Uber engineer also outlined a culture of harassment at the company. Uber’s CEO has since resigned .