NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

General Electric Co., down 68 cents to $30.53

The company reported fourth-quarter revenue that fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Procter & Gamble Co., up $2.75 to $87.45

The consumer products maker, whose brands include Gillette, Duracell and Tide, issued a strong revenue forecast.

Skyworks Solutions Inc., up $10.21 to $88.67

The semiconductor company reported earnings and revenue that beat analysts’ forecasts.

Citizens Financial Group Inc., up $1.09 to $35.82

The bank reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that beat expectations.

AT&T Inc., up 45 cents to $41.45

The telecommunications company reported strong subscriber numbers.

Halliburton Co., up $1.11 to $56.45

Energy companies rose along with the price of crude oil.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., down $6.26 to $49.23

The drugmaker said it won’t pursue accelerated regulatory approval for a lung cancer treatment.

Rite Aid Corp., down $1.14 to $7.46

The company’s deal to combine with Walgreens Boots Alliance is reportedly facing heightened regulatory scrutiny.