NEW YORK (AP) — One of the nation’s top poker players has blamed gambling for derailing his life while being sentenced in New York to more than eight years in prison for a $31 million debt collection scam.
Travell Thomas cried and apologized Thursday for his Buffalo-based debt collection business, which made false threats to thousands of people nationwide.
Thomas pleaded guilty in November and agreed to serve as much as 15 1/2 years in prison.
A Manhattan federal judge was somewhat lenient, sentencing him to eight years and four months. The judge says she could go no lower because she needed to send a message to others who wanted to scam debt-ridden people with so little to lose.
Most Read Stories
- Live updates: What we know about the shooting of 2 Seattle police officers WATCH
- ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen won’t face criminal charges for alleged abuse
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray denies knowing accuser in sex-abuse lawsuit, who says ‘I have nothing to hide’
- Homeowners to pay $440K as the city settles one lawsuit over West Seattle clear-cut
- 2 police officers shot in downtown Seattle, 1 suspect dead, 2nd in custody WATCH
Thomas says authorities saved his life when they told him he wasn’t allowed to gamble anymore.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.