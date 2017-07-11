DETROIT (AP) — A company that distributes Primewell brand tires is recalling more than 394,000 of them in the U.S. because the sidewalls can crack and lose air, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall covers certain Valera Touring II replacement passenger car tires distributed by California-based Giti Tire USA.

The company says in documents posted Tuesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that a crack can develop in the lower sidewall after being in use for several months. GITI says there have been no property damage or injury claims. In most cases the crack happens on the opposite side of the tire from the serial number, which normally is mounted on the inside. That can make the cracks difficult to detect.

Tires sizes that are being recalled include 185/65R14 86H, 195/60R15 88H, 205/55R16 91H, 205/60R16 92V, 215/60R17 96H, and 235/60R17 102T. They were made by a company in Indonesia between April 1, 2015 and Dec. 31, 2016, according to the documents. Sizes can normally be found on a tire’s sidewall.

GITI says in the documents that the problem was discovered through “continuous monitoring of market signals.” The company says 219 tires have been inspected to date and there have been no reports of air pressure loss.

Owners will be notified and the affected tires will be replaced for free. The recall is expected to start July 20. Owners can call Giti customer service at (866) 488-4737.